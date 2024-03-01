UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 87 Weigh-In Results: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Set for Heavyweight Main Event

Garett Kerman
In the lead-up to UFC Vegas 87, the weigh-in results have set the stage for an intense showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev in the heavyweight main event. Both fighters successfully made weight, with Gaziev tipping the scales at 261 pounds and Rozenstruik at 257 pounds. This sets the scene for a colossal clash between these two heavyweights, with Rozenstruik aiming to defend his No. 12 spot in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings against the undefeated Gaziev, who impressed in his UFC debut last December.

All fighters participating in UFC Vegas 87 successfully made weight, ensuring that the event will proceed as scheduled with no issues regarding weight limits. The professionalism displayed by the fighters during the weigh-ins sets a positive tone for what promises to be an action-packed event at the APEX.

The official weigh-in results have solidified the fight card for UFC Vegas 87, with an array of talented fighters ready to showcase their skills on Saturday’s event. The main card, set to air on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET, features compelling matchups such as Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev and Petrino vs. Pedro, promising fans an evening of high-stakes MMA action.

Full UFC Vegas 87 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257) vs. Shamil Gaziev (261)
  • Tyson Pedro (205.5) vs. Vitor Petrino (205.5)
  • Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)
  • Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136)
  • Stephen Erceg (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 12:30 p.m. ET)

  • Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)
  • Vinicius Oliveira (135.5) vs. Bernardo Sopai (135.5)
  • Javid Basharat (1363) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.5)
  • Christian Duncan (186) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)
  • A.J. Cunningham (155.5) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)
  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)
