UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 89 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Rose Namajunas Projected To Be Top Earner

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
UFC Fight Night: Johnson v Reis

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight night event with two of the best women’s flyweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Ribas is now on the heels of wins in two out of her last three consecutive, most recently knocking out Luana Pinheiro in the third round. As for Namajunas, she moved up in weight to the flyweight division in her last fight but ultimately dropped a close decision to one of the top contenders Manon Fiorot A win for either of these two flyweights put them right into the thick of things in the wide-open flyweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a fight between two heavyweights colliding as Karl Williams and Justin Tafa go to battle. Williams is undefeated in his short stint with the UFC going 2-0 with back-to-back decision victories after securing his contract on the Contender Series in 2022. As for Tafa, he was originally scheduled to fight Marcos Rogerio de Lima but suffered an injury just a day before the fight where his brother Junior Tafa stepped in to fight. Now that his brother Junior will not be able to fight, he is stepping in on short notice for his brother. Tafa has now won three straight fights and will be looking to extend his winning streak to four when he steps inside the octagon this weekend.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

UFC Vegas 89 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 89 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $710,000 in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 88.

Headlining the main event are two top-ranked women’s flyweight fighters, Amanda Ribas and Rosa Namajunas. It is expected that Namajunas will be this week’s highest earner with $120,000

Amanda Ribas ($80,000), Edmen Shahbazyan ($66,000), Billy Quarantillo ($80,000), and Ricardo Ramos ($48,000) round out the top five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 89 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 89:

  • Rose Namajunas – $120,000
  • Amanda Ribas- $80,000
  • Edmen Shahbazyan – $66,000
  • Billy Quarantillo – $60,000
  • Ricardo Ramos – $48,000

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 89 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Amanda Ribas $80,000 $6,000 $86,000
Rose Namajunas $120,000 $11,000 $131,000
Karl Williams $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Justin Tafa $48,000 $6,000 $54,000
Edmen Shahbazyan $66,000 $6,000 $72,000
AJ Dobson $10,000 $4,500 $14,500
Payton Talbott $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Cameron Saaiman $20,000 $4,500 $24,500
Billy Quarantillo $60,000 $6,000 $66,000
Youssef Zalal $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Luis Pajuelo $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Fernando Padilla $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Trey Ogden $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Kurt Holobaugh $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Ricardo Ramos $48,000 $11,000 $59,000
Julian Erosa $48,000 $6,000 $54,000
Miles Johns $20,000 $6,000 $26,000
Cody Gibson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Steven Ngyuen $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Montserrat Rendon $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Darya Zheleznyakova $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Igor da Silva $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Andre Lima $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Mohammad Usman $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Mick Parkin $10,000 $4,000 $14,000

UFC Vegas 89 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $128,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 89.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 89

How to Watch UFC Vegas 89: Date, Time, Fight Card

Author image Garett Kerman  •  6h
UFC News and Rumors
Tai Tuivasa Career Earnings
UFC Vegas 88 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Tai Tuivasa Projected To Be Top Earner
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Mar 14 2024
UFC News and Rumors
ufc-vegas-88-live-streaming-1710315341 (1)
How to Watch UFC Vegas 88: Date, Time, Fight Card
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Mar 13 2024
UFC News and Rumors
sean o'malley
UFC 299 Breaks Miami Gate Record with Over $14 Million and Sold Out Crowd
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Mar 10 2024
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 239-Vera vs Hernandez
Marlon “Chito” Vera Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Mar 7 2024
UFC News and Rumors
Sean O'Malley UFC 280
Sean O’Malley Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Mar 7 2024
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 87
UFC Vegas 87 Weigh-In Results: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Set for Heavyweight Main Event
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Mar 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top