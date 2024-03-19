UFC Vegas 89 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Rose Namajunas Projected To Be Top Earner

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight night event with two of the best women’s flyweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Ribas is now on the heels of wins in two out of her last three consecutive, most recently knocking out Luana Pinheiro in the third round. As for Namajunas, she moved up in weight to the flyweight division in her last fight but ultimately dropped a close decision to one of the top contenders Manon Fiorot A win for either of these two flyweights put them right into the thick of things in the wide-open flyweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a fight between two heavyweights colliding as Karl Williams and Justin Tafa go to battle. Williams is undefeated in his short stint with the UFC going 2-0 with back-to-back decision victories after securing his contract on the Contender Series in 2022. As for Tafa, he was originally scheduled to fight Marcos Rogerio de Lima but suffered an injury just a day before the fight where his brother Junior Tafa stepped in to fight. Now that his brother Junior will not be able to fight, he is stepping in on short notice for his brother. Tafa has now won three straight fights and will be looking to extend his winning streak to four when he steps inside the octagon this weekend.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

UFC Vegas 89 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 89 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $710,000 in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 88.

Headlining the main event are two top-ranked women’s flyweight fighters, Amanda Ribas and Rosa Namajunas. It is expected that Namajunas will be this week’s highest earner with $120,000

Amanda Ribas ($80,000), Edmen Shahbazyan ($66,000), Billy Quarantillo ($80,000), and Ricardo Ramos ($48,000) round out the top five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 89 this weekend.

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 89 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Amanda Ribas $80,000 $6,000 $86,000 Rose Namajunas $120,000 $11,000 $131,000 Karl Williams $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Justin Tafa $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Edmen Shahbazyan $66,000 $6,000 $72,000 AJ Dobson $10,000 $4,500 $14,500 Payton Talbott $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Cameron Saaiman $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Billy Quarantillo $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Youssef Zalal $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Luis Pajuelo $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Fernando Padilla $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Trey Ogden $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Kurt Holobaugh $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ricardo Ramos $48,000 $11,000 $59,000 Julian Erosa $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Miles Johns $20,000 $6,000 $26,000 Cody Gibson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Steven Ngyuen $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Montserrat Rendon $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Darya Zheleznyakova $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Igor da Silva $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Andre Lima $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Mohammad Usman $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Mick Parkin $10,000 $4,000 $14,000

UFC Vegas 89 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $128,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 89.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.