UFC Vegas 90 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Brendan Allen Projected To Be Top Earner

Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
brendan allen

The UFC kicks off April with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Allen is now on the heels of six straight victories with five of them coming by submission. As for Curtis, he is stepping in on short notice after Marvin Vettori had to withdraw due to injury and is coming off a split-decision victory against Marc-Andre Barriault. A win for either of these two middleweights put them right into the thick of things for a potential title fight in the wide-open middleweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a fight between two featherweights colliding as Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson go to battle. Hernandez has now lost three out of his last four and is looking to get back on track and go on a run at 145 lbs. As for Jackson, he has last back-to-back fights for the first time in his career and is looking to right the ship this weekend at UFC Vegas 90.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

UFC Vegas 90 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 90 event in Las Vegas, NV

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $751,000 in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 90.

Headlining the main event are two top-ranked middleweight fighters, Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis. It is expected that Brendan Allen will be this week’s highest earner with $100,000.

Chris Curtis ($80,000), Alex Morono ($70,000), Alexander Hernandez ($60,000), and Court McGee ($55,000) round out the top five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 90 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 90:

  • Brendan Allen – $100,000
  • Chris Curtis- $80,000
  • Alex Morono – $70,000
  • Alexander Hernandez – $60,000
  • Court McGee – $55,000

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 90 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Brendan Allen $100,000 $11,000 $111,000
 Chris Curtis $80,000 $6,000 $86,000
Alexander Hernandez $60,000 $11,000 $71,000
Damon Jackson $50,000 $11,000 $61,000
Morgan Charriere $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Chepe Mariscal $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Ignacio Bahamondes $20,000 $6,000 $26,000
Christos Giagos $40,000 $16,000 $116,000
Valter Walker $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Lukasz Brzeski $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Trevor Peek $20,000 $4,500 $24,500
Charlie Campbell $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Court McGee $55,000 $21,000 $76,000
 Alex Morono $70,000 $16,000 $86,000
Norma Dumont $36,000 $6,000 $42,000
Germaine de Randamie $36,000 $6,000 $44,000
Piera Rodriguez $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Cynthia Calvillo $48,000 $11,000 $59,000
Dan Argueta $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Jean Matsumoto $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Dylan Budka $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Cesar Almeida $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Nora Cornolle $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Melissa Mullins $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Vegas 90 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $174,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFCVegas 90.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
