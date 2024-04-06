UFC Vegas 90 Weigh-In Results: Four Fighters Miss Weight, One Bout Cancelled

UFC Vegas 90 weigh-ins, held on April 5, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering drama, anticipation, and a hint of disappointment as four fighters failed to make weight, leading to the cancellation of one bout. This event, headlined by the middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis, was poised to be a thrilling showcase of talent and determination. However, the scales had their own story to tell.

Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis face off before Saturday’s #UFCVegas90 main event rematch. Will it be revenge or repeat? pic.twitter.com/jz22dobJ3y — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 5, 2024

The main event for UFC Vegas 90, a middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis, remained unaffected by the weigh-in drama. Both fighters successfully made weight, with each tipping the scales at 186 pounds, ensuring their much-anticipated rematch was officially on. Their first encounter in December 2021 saw Curtis emerge victorious with a second-round TKO, a result Allen has been eager to avenge. Since their last meeting, Allen has been on a tear, racking up six consecutive wins, five of which came by way of rear-naked choke submission. Curtis, on the other hand, has had a mixed bag of results and looks to reestablish his momentum with another win over Allen.

The weigh-in process is a critical final hurdle for fighters before they step into the octagon. It’s a testament to their professionalism and dedication to the sport. Unfortunately, not all athletes cleared this hurdle at UFC Fight Night 240. Four fighters missed weight, casting a shadow over their respective bouts. Among them was Alexander Hernandez, who weighed in at 150 pounds, four pounds over the featherweight limit for his co-main event bout against Damon Jackson. Despite this setback, the fight was still on, albeit at a catchweight, with Hernandez likely facing a fine

Cynthia Calvillo, who has struggled with making weight in the past, once again found herself on the wrong side of the scale, weighing in at 119 pounds, three pounds over the strawweight limit. This misstep led to the cancellation of her bout against Piera Rodriguez, marking a disappointing turn of events for both fighters and fans alike. Nora Cornolle and Melissa Mullins also missed weight for their women’s bantamweight bout, but their fight remained on the card.

Cynthia Calvillo, who is on a 5-fight UFC losing skid, misses weight by three pounds (!) for her #UFCVegas90 bout vs. Piera Rodriguez. pic.twitter.com/Fta5xhJjKM — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 5, 2024

Despite the setbacks at the weigh-ins, UFC Fight Night 240 promises to deliver an exciting night of fights. The main event between Allen and Curtis is a compelling storyline, with both fighters having much to prove. Allen seeks redemption and a continuation of his winning streak, while Curtis aims to solidify his place in the middleweight division with another victory over his rival.

The co-main event, now a catchweight bout, features Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson, two fighters desperate for a win to climb the featherweight rankings. Despite Hernandez’s weigh-in mishap, this fight has the potential to be a barnburner, showcasing the resilience and determination of both athletes

UFC Vegas 90 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Alexander Hernandez (147.5)* vs. Damon Jackson (146) – Made 147.5 on 2nd attempt fined 20%

Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5)

Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)

Lukasz Brzeski (236) vs. Valter Walker (264)

Charlie Campbell (155) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (171)

Germaine de Randamie (135) vs. Norma Dumont (136)

Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Hugo (135.5)

Cynthia Calvillo (119)** vs. Piera Rodriguez (116) – Fight Canceled

Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)

Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs. Dylan Budka (185.5)

Nora Cornolle (138.5)*** vs. Melissa Mullins (138)**** – Both missed weight no fine