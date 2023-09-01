Former UFC middleweight Darren Till pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified in a Liverpool court on Wednesday.

Darren Till plead guilty to driving without insurance pic.twitter.com/gGgDXGaHso — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 30, 2023

Till originally pleaded not guilty to all three charges, but he changed his plea at the hearing. He was arrested in May after being pulled over by police in Liverpool. He was found to be driving without insurance and while being disqualified from driving.

Till’s Attorney Requests Adjournment

Till’s attorney requested an adjournment of the hearing so that Till could have time to address his driving issues. The judge granted the adjournment, and Till’s sentencing hearing has been set for November 29.

Till was released on bail after the hearing. He is required to surrender his passport and to not drive until his sentencing hearing.

Till apologized for his actions in a statement released after the hearing. He said, “I would like to apologize to everyone for my recent actions. I made a mistake and I am truly sorry. I am working hard to address my driving issues and I will make sure that this does not happen again.”

Till’s MMA Career in Limbo

Till’s MMA career is in limbo after asking for his release due to his recent skid. He says he needed some time off to recoup and to figure some things out but with the way things are going it’s hard to see him compete any time soon let alone near the level that he used to compete at. He was considered one of the top welterweights in the UFC and now he is getting arrested for driving without insurance, it’s been a fall from grace for Liverpool’s Till.