UFC News and Rumors

Undefeated Tatsuro Taira to Face David Dvorak at UFC Vegas 81

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
tatsuro taira

Undefeated flyweight Tatsuro Taira has a new opponent for his upcoming UFC fight. Taira (14-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) is scheduled to face David Dvorak (20-6 MMA, 3-3 UFC) at UFC Vegas 81 on October 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Taira is one of the most promising prospects in the flyweight division. He has won all four of his UFC fights, including a decision win over Edgar Chairez in his most recent outing. Dvorak is a veteran flyweight who is known for his striking. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Steve Erceg in his last fight.

This is a good matchup for both fighters. Taira is looking to continue his winning streak and move closer to a title shot, while Dvorak is looking to get back into the win column and climb the rankings.

Tatsuro Taira Impresses in UFC Debut

Taira made his UFC debut in July 2021, and he has quickly made a name for himself. He is a well-rounded fighter who is dangerous on the feet and on the ground. In his UFC debut, Taira defeated Carlos Candelario by unanimous decision. He followed that up with back-to-back submission victories over CJ Vergara and Jesus Aguilar. Taira is a rising star in the flyweight division, and he is one to watch in the years to come.

Dvorak Looking to Bounce Back

Dvorak is a veteran flyweight who has been in the UFC since 2018. He has had his ups and downs in the UFC, but he is always a dangerous opponent. Dvorak is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Steve Erceg. He is looking to get back into the win column. Dvorak is a tough out for anyone, and he will be a tough test for Taira. This is a fight that has the potential to be a Fight of the Night contender.

UFC Vegas 81 Confirmed Fights

  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo
  • Michel Pereira vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman
  • Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon
  • Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote
  • David Dvorak vs. Tatsuro Taira
  • Tainara Lisboa vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
  • Rani Yahya vs. Altangheili
  • Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
anthony hernandez

Anthony Hernandez Out of UFC Noche, Josh Fremd Steps in to Fight Roman Kopylov

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  57s
UFC News and Rumors
mayra bueno silva
Mayra Bueno Silva, Walt Harris Temporary Suspensions Extended by Nevada Athletic Commission
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  30min
UFC News and Rumors
nasrat haqparast
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones Set for UFC 293 on September 9
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  57min
UFC News and Rumors
ufc singapore
How to Watch UFC Singapore: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
chan sung jung
Chan Sung Jung Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski
Max Holloway Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
sean o'malley
UFC 292 Winners & Losers: Sean O’Malley Biggest Winner As He Captures Bantamweight Championship
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top