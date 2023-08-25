Undefeated Tatsuro Taira to Face David Dvorak at UFC Vegas 81

Undefeated flyweight Tatsuro Taira has a new opponent for his upcoming UFC fight. Taira (14-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) is scheduled to face David Dvorak (20-6 MMA, 3-3 UFC) at UFC Vegas 81 on October 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Taira is one of the most promising prospects in the flyweight division. He has won all four of his UFC fights, including a decision win over Edgar Chairez in his most recent outing. Dvorak is a veteran flyweight who is known for his striking. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Steve Erceg in his last fight.

This is a good matchup for both fighters. Taira is looking to continue his winning streak and move closer to a title shot, while Dvorak is looking to get back into the win column and climb the rankings.

Tatsuro Taira Impresses in UFC Debut

Taira made his UFC debut in July 2021, and he has quickly made a name for himself. He is a well-rounded fighter who is dangerous on the feet and on the ground. In his UFC debut, Taira defeated Carlos Candelario by unanimous decision. He followed that up with back-to-back submission victories over CJ Vergara and Jesus Aguilar. Taira is a rising star in the flyweight division, and he is one to watch in the years to come.

Dvorak Looking to Bounce Back

Dvorak is a veteran flyweight who has been in the UFC since 2018. He has had his ups and downs in the UFC, but he is always a dangerous opponent. Dvorak is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Steve Erceg. He is looking to get back into the win column. Dvorak is a tough out for anyone, and he will be a tough test for Taira. This is a fight that has the potential to be a Fight of the Night contender.

UFC Vegas 81 Confirmed Fights

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo

Michel Pereira vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote

David Dvorak vs. Tatsuro Taira

Tainara Lisboa vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Rani Yahya vs. Altangheili

Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown