The United States set the world record in the mixed 4×400 metre relay at the 2023 International Association of Athletics Federations World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday. The American team was comprised of Justin Robinson of St. Louis, Missouri, Rosey Effiong of Dallas, Texas, Matthew Boling of Houston, Texas, and Alexis Holmes of Hamden, Connecticut. It should be noted that Ryan Willie of Potomac, Maryland also won a gold medal for the United States as he competed in the preliminary heat.

What was the World Record time?

The world record time for the United States was three minutes, 8.8 seconds. The American team broke their own world record which was set by the United States when they won the gold medal at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The American team comprised of Wilbert London of Waco, Texas, Allyson Felix of Los Angeles, California, Courtney Okolo of Dallas, and Michael Cherry of Brooklyn, New York ran to a time of 3:09.34.

Who did the United States beat to the top of the podium in Budapest?

The silver medalists in the mixed 4×400 metres were Great Britain with a time of 3:11.06. The bronze medalists were the Czech Republic with a time of 3:11.98. The Great Britain 4×400 metre mixed relay team was comprised of Lewis Davey, Laviai Nielsen, Rio Mitcham, and Yemi Mary John. The Czech 4×400 metre medley relay team was comprised of Matej Krsek, Tereza Petrzilkova, Patrik Sorm, and Lada Vondrova. The United States reached a medal by 4.19 seconds as France finished in fourth place with a time of 3:12.99.

Not the reigning Olympic gold medalists or World champions

Despite being the new world champion, the United States did not win the Olympic gold medal in the mixed 4×400 metre relay at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. The United States needed to settle for bronze as they finished third with a time of 3:10.22. Poland won the gold medal with a time of 3:09.87 and the Dominican Republic won the silver medal with a time of 3:10.21.

At the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, the United States also won the bronze medal with a time of 3:10.16. The Dominican Republic won the gold medal with a time of 3:09.82 and the Netherlands won the silver medal with a time of 3:09.90.

Ryan Crouser wins Men’s Shot Put Gold

Ryan Crouser of Portland, Oregon won another gold medal for the United States in the men’s shot put. He had a winning throw of 23.51 metres.