USC To Name Field At Track Stadium After Allyson Felix

The University of Southern California is set to name its field at the track stadium after Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix.

While Felix is an alumni at USC, where she graduated with a degree in elementary education, these types of honors are usually reserved for major donors.

The track and field star will now be immortalized by having the school’s field named after her.

The Field At Track Stadium Named After Felix

The 37-year old grew up in Los Angeles. As a child, Felix used to go and visit the campus with her grandmother and brother.

The Olympic sprinter retired last year after winning the most medals by any American track athlete. Felix competed in five consecutive games and won over 11 medals.

The field at the Katherine B. Loker Track Stadium will be named after Felix. Currently that field is used as a hub for both men’s and women’s track teams. The field will be dedicated to Felix this spring.

The USC president Carol Folt, hopes the students will become curious to learn more about Felix about her talent, grit and generosity.

“My hope is that students playing on the Allyson Felix Field, or just walking by, will see her name prominently displayed and be curious to learn more about her talent, grit and generosity”

Felix’s Track and Field Career

While completing her degree at USC, Felix was already competing in the World Championships. Felix eventually became the most decorated athlete at the championships with 20 medals, seven from individual events and 13 from team relays.

After winning her 11th medal at the 2020 Olympics, Felix broke her tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American track and field athlete in history. She’s earned medals at all five consecutive Olympic games. Her final medal was a gold in the 4x400m in Tokyo.

Off the track, Felix has been an active advocate for women and colored athletes in and outside of sports which included unequal conditions in contract negotiations.

She received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from USC last year and delivered the commencement speech for the Class of 2022.