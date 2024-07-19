Utah State University fires football head coach Blake Anderson

The Utah State Aggies have fired college football coach Blake Anderson of Jonesboro, Arkansas. The firing comes after the school determined Anderson violated his contractual obligations. It is very rare to see a National Collegiate Athletic Association school to fire their head coach two months prior to the start of the college football season. According to Ryan Canfield of FOX News, Anderson “failed to comply with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases.” In addition to Anderson being fired, Utah State also fired Associate Vice-President and Deputy Athletic Director of External Affairs Jerry Bovee and Director of Player Development and Community Austin Albrecht.

How long was Anderson under contract for?

Anderson was under contract with the Aggies through the 2027 College Football season. The University of Utah State play in the Mountain West Conference.

Successful three years at Utah State

In three seasons with the Aggies, Utah State had a record of 23 wins and 17 losses. His most notable season came in 2021, when he led the Aggies to a record of 11 wins and three losses, and a Mountain West Conference title. The Aggies’s most notable wins were a 46-13 win over San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship Game, and a 24-13 win over Oregon State at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in the 2021 LA Bowl. The fact that the Aggies beat a franchise in the Pac-12 Conference in a bowl game was a big deal and strengthened the validity of the Mountain West Conference.

Where did Anderson coach before Utah State?

Anderson was the head coach at Arkansas State for seven seasons before taking the Utah State job in 2021. In 88 games, the Red Wolves had a record of 51 wins and 37 losses. In 2016, the Red Wolves won the AutoNation Cure Bowl in a 31-13 win over the University of Central Florida. In 2019, the Red Wolves won the Camellia Bowl in a 34-26 win over Florida International University.