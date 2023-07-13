UFC News and Rumors

Valter Walker brother of Johnny Walker, Out of Scheduled UFC Debut

valter walker

Valter Walker, the younger brother of top light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker, has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled UFC debut at UFC Vegas 79.

 Valter Walker Injury Led to UFC Vegas 79 Withdrawal

Valter Walker was set to make his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 79, which is scheduled for September 23rd, 2023 against Jake Collier. According to reports, Valter Walker suffered an injury in training that has forced him to withdraw from the fight. The nature and severity of the injury have not been disclosed, but it is a significant setback for Walker, who was looking to make a name for himself in the UFC.

Valter Walker’s Career

Valter Walker comes from a fighting family, with his older brother Johnny Walker being a top contender in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. Valter has been making a name for himself on the regional circuit, with a record of 11 wins and 0 losses and capturing the Titan FC Heavyweight championship belt. His fighting style is similar to his brother’s, with a focus on striking and finishing fights early.

The way he fights he certainly had a bright future in the UFC and was already thrown against one of the mainstays in the UFC’s heavyweight division, that’s the kind of praise the UFC brass was giving him. Walker is an exciting fighter that would have made waves win or lose when he was supposed to make his UFC debut because of his fan-friendly style of fighting and his ability to throw caution to the wind and just throw down with his opponent.

Fallout from the Injury

The news of Valter Walker’s injury and subsequent withdrawal from his UFC debut is a disappointment for fans and analysts alike. It is unclear at this time when he will be able to return to training and competition, but the injury could potentially set him back for some time.

Additionally, the injury could have a negative impact on Walker’s reputation and future prospects in the sport. Injuries are a common occurrence in combat sports, but they can be particularly devastating for fighters who are just starting out in their careers.

Hopefully, this doesn’t deter Walker’s UFC debut as he certainly deserves a shot in the UFC and would be a mainstay for years to come once he makes his debut. Fight fans just need to stay tuned and wait for his potential debut either later this year or potentially next year.

