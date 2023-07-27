Vicente Luque Cleared to Fight After Brain Bleed Scare

Vicente Luque has been cleared to fight after suffering a brain bleed in a knockout loss to Geoff Neal. The news comes after Luque was suspended for one year due to a brain hemorrhage. It is unclear if the technology used to detect the brain bleed was in use by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) at the time of the fight.

Vicente Luque was cleared Tuesday by the NSAC for his #UFCVegas78 main event vs. Rafael dos Anjos after a brain bleed suffered in 2022 vs. Geoff Neal. The NSAC required a one-year suspension and multiple independent medical clearances, which he received. https://t.co/5XHsUYK9Un — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 25, 2023

The UFC welterweight contender has been out of action for over a year after suffering a brain hemorrhage in his knockout loss to Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 59 in July 2022. But on Saturday night, Luque will return to the octagon to face Rafael Dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 80.

Luque’s absence from the sport has been shrouded in mystery. He did not provide any updates on his condition or his timeline for return, and he largely disappeared from social media. But in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) executive director Jeff Mullen revealed that Luque suffered a brain bleed after his fight with Neal.

“He suffered a brain bleed (a year ago),” Mullen said. “He had a suspension of one year. He had to bring before the commission clearance from a neurosurgeon and a neurologist independently who recommended he be licensed. We have that material. I have faith in our doctors.”

Luque’s brain bleed is a serious injury that can have long-term effects. However, he has been cleared to return to the fight by multiple doctors, and he appears to be fully recovered.

“I’m feeling great,” Luque said in the interview with MMA Junkie. “I’m ready to go. I’m ready to fight. I’m ready to put on a show.”

Luque’s return to the UFC is a welcome one. He is one of the most exciting fighters in the welterweight division, and he has a chance to make a statement against Dos Anjos in his next fight.

Luque’s Return a Sign of Progress in MMA Brain Injury Research

Luque’s return to the UFC is a sign of progress in MMA brain injury research. In the past, fighters who suffered brain bleeds were often forced to retire from the sport. But thanks to advances in medical technology, fighters like Luque are now able to make full recoveries and return to the fight.

This is a major step forward for MMA, and it is a testament to the work of the doctors and researchers who are dedicated to making the sport safer.

Luque’s Return a Warning to Fighters

While Luque’s return to the UFC is a sign of progress, it is also a warning to fighters. Brain injuries are a serious risk in MMA, and fighters need to be aware of the dangers.

If you are a fighter, it is important to take steps to protect your brain. This includes wearing headgear, sparring responsibly, and taking breaks when you need them.

It is also important to be aware of the signs of a brain injury. If you suffer a concussion, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.