Vladimir Putin Calls On Former World Heavyweight Champion Nikolai Valuev To Join Russian Army

Paul Kelly
3 min read
Nikolai Valuev vs David Haye Fight
7-foot giant and former WBA Heavyweight Champion Of The World, Nikolai Valuev, has been called upon by Vladimir Putin to join the Russian army. Putin is looking to strengthen his army by adding over 300,000 troops, one of which is the former heavyweight boxer.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Called Upon By Vladimir Putin To Join Russian Army

Former world heavyweight champion Nikolai Valuev is set to join the Russian army after being summoned by President Putin.

Vladimir Putin, has reportedly tapped the shoulder of a few ‘big names’ in Russia, with the former heavyweight champion being one of the biggest names yet. Putin wants Valuev to fight for Russia in their conflict and war with Ukraine, and has called upon the 49-year-old to serve his country.

During his boxing career, Valuev beat the likes of Evander Holyfield and John Ruiz. He stands at 7-feet tall and weighed around 150kg for the majority of his fights in the ring. At one time, Valuev was regarded as one of the scariest people on the planet, as well as being one of the most feared men in the history of boxing.

That was of course until Valuev met Great Britain’s David ‘The Hayemaker’ Haye. The fight was billed ‘David vs Goliath’, with the former cruiserweight king picked Valuev apart and defeated him via majority decision. The fight was back in 2009 in Germany, with Haye going into the lion’s den and walking away with the belt around his waist.

Valuev boasted an incredible record of 50-2 when he eventually hung the gloves up after his defeat to Haye for the WBA World Heavyweight Title. Valuev held the title on two occasions, and had it in his possession for over two years before he ran into Haye.

Valuev Set To Fight For Russia In War With Ukraine

Despite standing at seven feet tall and given the fact he is over 25 stone in weight, Valuev has been summoned by Putin to join the front lines and fight for his country in the war with Ukraine. The 49-year-old now works in politics in his home country, but has been called upon to represent the Russian army.

Valuev told Russian language publication Izvestia that he is happy to represent his country and will proudly join the Russian army. He said:

In my opinion, everyone has received a summons, I also received a summons. Will I go? Of course, I will go to the enlistment office now.

The former world heavyweight champion went on to add, “Next week I will definitely go and report to the enlistment office.

Valuev isn’t the only famous sports star from Russian who has been called upon by Putin to join the front lines. Ex-Premier League footballer, Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, has also been tapped on the shoulder by Putin, who is trying to strengthen his army by over 300,00 troops.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors News
