Volkan Oezdemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov added to UFC Paris

Volkan Oezdemir and Azamat Murzakanov are set to face off in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Paris on September 2nd.

Oezdemir, a former UFC title challenger, will be looking to bounce back from a loss in his last fight against Nikita Krylov. Meanwhile, Murzakanov, a Dana White Contender Series signing, has impressed in his first three UFC appearances with wins over Dustin Jacoby, Devin Clark, and most recently, Tafon Nchukwi.

Volkan Oezdemir looks to derail the hype train

Volkan Oezdemir has been in a bit of a slump in recent years as he is just 1-3 in his last four fights dating back to 2020. His losses have only been to the elite of the light heavyweight division and he will be taking on another surging contender in Azamat Murzakanov in Paris on September 2nd.

Oezdemir is known for his striking ability, with 12 of his 17 wins coming by way of knockout. He possesses a powerful left hook and a solid jab, which he uses to set up his power shots. However, he has struggled against opponents with strong grappling skills, as seen in his losses to Daniel Cormier and Anthony Smith.

Azamat Murzakanov continues to keep it rolling

Azamat Murzakanov is unbeaten in his professional MMA career at 13-0 and has looked every bit like the top prospect in the light heavyweight division. He is currently 3-0 in the biggest promotion in the world and will be looking to make it 4-0 against the highest-ranked competitor in the light heavyweight division.

Murzakanov is a well-rounded fighter with a background in combat sambo. He has shown good striking and grappling skills in his UFC fights, and has a solid chin, having never been finished in his professional career but he has finished 10 of his 13 wins.

Volkan Oezedemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov Early Prediction

In terms of a prediction, this is a tough fight to call. Oezdemir has the advantage in terms of experience and striking power, but Murzakanov has looked impressive in his UFC fights and has the grappling skills to potentially neutralize Oezdemir’s striking. If Oezdemir can keep the fight standing and land his power shots, he has a good chance of winning by knockout.

However, if Murzakanov can take the fight to the ground and control Oezdemir, he could potentially win by decision or submission. I have to take Murzakanov in this matchup even though he is at a distinct size disadvantage. He is just more technically sound as we saw in his fight against Dustin Jacoby and he has fight-changing power much like his opposition. Murzakanov should be able to neutralize the power of Oezdemir and just outwork him to either another knockout win or a wide unanimous decision victory.