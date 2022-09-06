Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Cleared After Blood Clot Scare

In early August, Wake Forest quarterback, Sam Hartman was ruled out indefinitely owing to a blood clot. Tests diagnosed Hartman with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, which is sometimes known as effort thrombosis.

Hartman underwent surgery to remove the blood clot and another procedure to release pressure on the vein. In addition, he was placed on blood thinners. On Friday, the Demon Deacons quarterback had an ultrasound which determined that the clot had disappeared and the blood flow was good. Hartman was able to discontinue use of his blood thinners and his doctor cleared him for action. Hartman expressed his gratitude in a Wake Forest press release, where he said,

“This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us as student-athletes. I am very appreciative of Dr. Julie Freischlag, Dr. Matthew Goldman, Niles Fleet, and everyone on our medical staff who worked with me throughout this process. There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville. Let’s get it, Deacs!”

From Hospital Bed to Playing Field

Hartman is a fifth-year junior who has spent his career at Wake Forest, and was second team ACC last year. He has thrown for over 9,000 yards and 72 touchdowns while also rushing 16 more. Third-year freshman, Mitch Griffis performed well in his absence on Saturday, but against FCS opposition. Head coach, Dave Clawson said that Hartman’s return would be down to the medical professional and Sam himself. It is likely that Hartman will once again line up when the 23rd ranked Demon Deacons take on Vanderbilt this Saturday. With their starting QB back in the lineup, the Demon Deacons will be looking to keep the momentum going and climb the rankings.