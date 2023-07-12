UFC News and Rumors

Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian Bout Canceled for UFC Vegas 77

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
walt harris

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Walt Harris and Josh Parisian has been canceled for UFC Vegas 77. The news broke on Wednesday, just three days before the event was scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

 Cancellation Confirmed

The cancellation was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the situation, following an initial report by MMA Fighting. The exact reasons for the cancellation have been announced Harris getting flagged for using a substance on USADA’s banned substance list.

Walt Harris Addresses USADA Issue

Shortly after the cancellation, Walt Harris took to social media to address the situation. He owned up to an issue with USADA, saying that he took a substance that he has been taking for quite some time now that was apparently on the banned substance list but failed to realize it. He owned up to his mistake and apologized to the fans, the UFC, and his family for his mistake.

 Disappointment for Fans and Fighters

The cancellation of the Harris vs. Parisian bout is undoubtedly disappointing for both the fighters and the fans. It was expected to be an exciting clash between two heavyweights looking to make a statement in the division. The sudden removal of the fight from the card leaves a void in the event and leaves fans wanting more.

With the cancellation of the heavyweight bout, the UFC Vegas 77 card will undergo some adjustments. The remaining fights on the card will still take place as scheduled, but the absence of the Harris vs. Parisian fight will undoubtedly be felt by fans and the promotion alike.

As fans eagerly await further updates and information regarding the cancellation, the focus now shifts to the remaining fights on the UFC Vegas 77 card. The event still promises to deliver thrilling action, with notable fighters such as Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva set to compete in this weekend’s main event as they gun for the vacant women’s bantamweight championship.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
