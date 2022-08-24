News

Washington Commanders DE Chase Young to Miss Start Of NFL Season

Kyle Curran
The Washington Commanders moved highly rated defensive end Chase Young to the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, leaving him unavailable to select for the first four games of the new season.

Young is still in recovery after tearing his right ACL and MCL back in November in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With a change in the rules this year, Young is now ineligible to play for the first four games of the season, instead of six – meaning that the earliest the 23-year-old can return is in week five when the Commanders take on the Tennessee Titans.

The decision made by head coach Ron Riviera doesn’t come as a surprise for fans as Riviera has maintained throughout the offseason and training camp that the Commanders wouldn’t be rushing Young back to the playing field, as it’s not worth the risk of him getting injured again. Whilst Young is recovering fully, Washington will use James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill as a replacement.

By moving Young to the reserve/PUP list, it makes no difference to the Commanders’ 80-man roster. The deadline for rosters to be reduced was 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Other players moved to this list include receiver Kelvin Harmon, tackle Rashfod Hill, placed linebacker Nathan Gerry and backup center Tyler Larsen.

