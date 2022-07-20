News

WATCH: Clayton Kershaw and Young Boy Have Heartwarming Moment

Jon Conahan
The 2022 All-Star Game was played on Tuesday, July 19. Although the All-Star Game is typically known for having the best players in all of baseball going at it, this year’s best moment might have been from a little kid who had told Clayton Kershaw a bit about his life.

A young boy was called up to the stand and got to talk to Clayton. He noted that his grandfather had a bucket list to meet Kershaw one day. The unfortunate part of this story is that his grandfather died of cancer. The young boy explain the story to Kershaw and the moment following it was one of the best things you’ll see all week.

Clayton Kershaw All-Star Game

“My grandpa loved you,” Blake told Kershaw as he fought back tears. “He watched the 1988 [World] Series and he wanted to meet you and Vin Scully one day. So this moment is important to me because I’m meeting you for him.”

“Come here, dude, great to meet you,” giving Grice a hug as he did so. “Thanks for telling me. That took a lot of courage to tell me that. Great to meet you. Your granddad sounded like an awesome guy. Thanks for coming up.”

On top of the great memories that Clayton Kershaw was able to make with this youngster, he also had a great All-Star Game outing, where he was the starting pitcher for the National League in front of his home crowd.

Kershaw came into the 2022 All-Star game with an impressive 2.13 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP. He’s continued to be one of the best pitchers in all of baseball at 34 years old and is going to be a major reason why the Los Angeles Dodgers find the success that they’re looking for this season come playoff time.

This was a great day for the young man and shows that baseball is much bigger than just a sport. The youngster likely had his whole year made and it was incredible to see.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
