WATCH: Clayton Kershaw and Young Boy Have Heartwarming Moment

The 2022 All-Star Game was played on Tuesday, July 19. Although the All-Star Game is typically known for having the best players in all of baseball going at it, this year’s best moment might have been from a little kid who had told Clayton Kershaw a bit about his life.

A young boy was called up to the stand and got to talk to Clayton. He noted that his grandfather had a bucket list to meet Kershaw one day. The unfortunate part of this story is that his grandfather died of cancer. The young boy explain the story to Kershaw and the moment following it was one of the best things you’ll see all week.

“My grandpa loved you,” Blake told Kershaw as he fought back tears. “He watched the 1988 [World] Series and he wanted to meet you and Vin Scully one day. So this moment is important to me because I’m meeting you for him.” “Come here, dude, great to meet you,” giving Grice a hug as he did so. “Thanks for telling me. That took a lot of courage to tell me that. Great to meet you. Your granddad sounded like an awesome guy. Thanks for coming up.”

Clayton Kershaw thought his press conference was over when he was surprised by a 10-year-old. The child's grandfather made a bucket list. On that list: meet Clayton Kershaw. That never happened. He died of cancer. But today Blake Grice met Kershaw. He feels his pappy with him. pic.twitter.com/K5KGcd5ozO — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) July 20, 2022

On top of the great memories that Clayton Kershaw was able to make with this youngster, he also had a great All-Star Game outing, where he was the starting pitcher for the National League in front of his home crowd.

Kershaw came into the 2022 All-Star game with an impressive 2.13 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP. He’s continued to be one of the best pitchers in all of baseball at 34 years old and is going to be a major reason why the Los Angeles Dodgers find the success that they’re looking for this season come playoff time.

This was a great day for the young man and shows that baseball is much bigger than just a sport. The youngster likely had his whole year made and it was incredible to see.