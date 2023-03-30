MLB News and Rumors

WATCH: Go Inside The Newly Renovated Boston Red Sox Clubhouse at Fenway Park

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
WATCH- Go Inside The Newly Renovated Boston Red Sox Clubhouse at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox unveiled their newly renovated clubhouse ahead of MLB Opening Day 2023. Check out the Red Sox clubhouse, which includes 16 TV displays that form two 360-degree jumbotrons.

The Boston Red Sox clubhouse at Fenway Park received some major upgrades heading into the 2023 season.

The upgrades were part of a larger renovation plan at Fenway Park, one of the MLB’s most historic ballparks. Opened in 1911, the ballpark will be celebrating its 112th anniversary on April 10th but you wouldn’t be able to tell by looking inside the clubhouse.

The Red Sox’s new clubhouse is jam-packed with features that fans will have to see to believe.

The recent upgrades to the club include customized maple lockers, modern lighting, and sound systems, and 16 TV displays that combine to form two 360-degree jumbotrons. In addition, food and beverage stations have been added to enhance the overall experience.

Check out the Red Sox clubhouse below.

Fenway Park Renovations For MLB Opening Day 2023

The Red Sox players weren’t the only ones to benefit from the renovation project.

The coaching staff and women’s locker room also received a facelift and the team even made a new addition to the Kids Concourse in Right Field.

The coaches’ offices received a significant, including new TV screens, maple lockers, food and beverage stations, and a private restroom and shower area. The women’s locker room has also been outfitted with the same amenities.

For the fans, the biggest addition is a new pitching cage located on the Kids Concourse in Right Field, which gives kids a chance to test their pitching velocity while enjoying the newly renovated Fenway Park.

Along with renovations for the players and fans to enjoy, the Red Sox also made some adjustments to the field, including the installation of energy-efficient LED lights, larger bases, and five new pitch clocks as part of a leaguewide mandate.

MLB Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
WATCH- Go Inside The Newly Renovated Boston Red Sox Clubhouse at Fenway Park

WATCH: Go Inside The Newly Renovated Boston Red Sox Clubhouse at Fenway Park

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  55min
MLB News and Rumors
mlb ptich clock cut 26 min (1)
No More Human Rain Delays: MLB’s New Pitch Clock Rule Cut 26 Minutes Off Spring Training Matchups
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
Esteban Quiroz
Phillies add infield depth in acquiring Esteban Quiroz from the Cubs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins out for the 2023 MLB season with torn ACL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
St Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals
Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright out long term with groin injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Jurickson Profar
Rockies sign outfielder Jurickson Profar
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Shohei Ohtani Becomes First MLB Player With Over 4M Instagram Followers
Shohei Ohtani Becomes First MLB Player With Over 4M Instagram Followers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top