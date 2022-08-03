The Washington Nationals decided to trade arguably the best player in all of baseball in Juan Soto during this year’s MLB trade deadline. No matter what side of the fence that you’re looking at this at, Soto did a ton for the Washington Nationals, and all he was during his time there was a class act.

The soon-to-be 24-year-old Soto won a World Series with Washington during the early part of his career and then continued to be one of the best players in all of baseball after finding that success. He deserves everything that’s coming his way and unfortunately, the Nationals couldn’t give him what he was looking for.

Juan Soto Thanks Nationals Fans on Twitter

The video that Soto posted on Twitter had the following to say:

“Thank you to the Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream. I am forever grateful to my teammates and coaches, as well as the player development and training staffs.

I will always feel honored to have been a National. The accomplishment of winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 2019, and to play for such supportive fans during the last five years will never be forgotten.

To my Nats Fans: since day one I’ve always had the feeling you would have a special space in my heart but the appreciation that I have for you went over my expectations. Thank you for being such a great family to me. With Love & Gratitude…Forever Yours, Juan Soto”

His time in Washington will never be forgotten, but now it’s time for him to move on to the next journey of his life as a member of the San Diego Padres. He should continue finding the type of success that he has throughout his career in San Diego and it’s going to be exciting to watch with some of the other best players in all of baseball.