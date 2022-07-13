News

WATCH: Matt Ryan of The Boston Celtics Gives an Emotional Reaction To Game Winner

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Matt Ryan

It was an emotional night for Celtics small forward Matt Ryan. Ryan spent his collegiate career with Tennessee Chattanooga, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt. He’s been fortunate to get another opportunity here with the Boston Celtics at the NBA Summer League and what he was able to do should certainly turn some heads in the Boston front office.

After his big shot against the Milwaukee Bucks, Ryan did go down with an ankle injury, but he noted after the game that he feels fine and he should be able to go in the next few games for Boston.

He then noted what it took for him to get here and it’s certainly been an emotional ride.

Matt Ryan Reflects on His Past

“I thought it was left and I thought it was long. It was long, but it just happened to be pretty straight,” the 25-year-old told reporters afterwards… We were actually trying to run a play, but we got it in quick and got in to me and there was no time to run a play at that point, so I just tried to get up a shot and I was happy it was in,” he said.

Ryan added,

“It’s pretty emotional, it’s been a crazy 11 months. I was home for a year and a half,” he said before pausing to compose himself… I don’t know if you guys heard my story, but I was driving Door Dash a year ago. To be here, to be a part of the Boston Celtics is special. It’s special… “I was in the gym, last year alone all year for like four or five hours alone waiting for an opportunity,” he said. “All those reps, all that work. I finally get a chance to show it.”

The 25-year-old from White Plains, New York, has certainly worked hard to get in the position that he’s currently in. It’s not going to be an easy task for him to make the official Boston Celtics roster and get playing time this year due to some of the talent that they have, but if he can continue knocking down big shots just like he did in the summer league game, he’s certainly going to have an opportunity to get some playing time throughout the year. He’s currently on a two-way deal, so he should be up and down with the Celtics and their G-League team.

Topics  
News
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

NBA News and Rumors
Hawks sign veteran free agent center Frank Kaminsky

Hawks sign veteran free agent Frank Kaminsky

James Foglio  •  3h
News
how to bet on the toronto blue jays in ontario
Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 13
Jason Raffoul  •  3h
News
MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for Today, July 13 | MLB SGP Picks
Jon Conahan  •  6h
MLB Picks
MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 13)
Jon Conahan  •  5h
News
XBet sportsbook welcome bonus
XBet British Open Free Bets | The Open 2022 Betting Offers
charlierhodes  •  11h
News
Minnesota Wild trades Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators for Filip Gustavsson
Derek Felska  •  5h
News
Warriors hesitant to trade Poole, Kuminga and other stars for Kevin Durant
Warriors hesitant to trade Poole, Kuminga and other stars for Kevin Durant
James Foglio  •  20h
More News News