WATCH: Matt Ryan of The Boston Celtics Gives an Emotional Reaction To Game Winner

It was an emotional night for Celtics small forward Matt Ryan. Ryan spent his collegiate career with Tennessee Chattanooga, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt. He’s been fortunate to get another opportunity here with the Boston Celtics at the NBA Summer League and what he was able to do should certainly turn some heads in the Boston front office.

After his big shot against the Milwaukee Bucks, Ryan did go down with an ankle injury, but he noted after the game that he feels fine and he should be able to go in the next few games for Boston.

He then noted what it took for him to get here and it’s certainly been an emotional ride.

Matt Ryan Reflects on His Past

“I thought it was left and I thought it was long. It was long, but it just happened to be pretty straight,” the 25-year-old told reporters afterwards… We were actually trying to run a play, but we got it in quick and got in to me and there was no time to run a play at that point, so I just tried to get up a shot and I was happy it was in,” he said.

Ryan added,

“It’s pretty emotional, it’s been a crazy 11 months. I was home for a year and a half,” he said before pausing to compose himself… I don’t know if you guys heard my story, but I was driving Door Dash a year ago. To be here, to be a part of the Boston Celtics is special. It’s special… “I was in the gym, last year alone all year for like four or five hours alone waiting for an opportunity,” he said. “All those reps, all that work. I finally get a chance to show it.”

The 25-year-old from White Plains, New York, has certainly worked hard to get in the position that he’s currently in. It’s not going to be an easy task for him to make the official Boston Celtics roster and get playing time this year due to some of the talent that they have, but if he can continue knocking down big shots just like he did in the summer league game, he’s certainly going to have an opportunity to get some playing time throughout the year. He’s currently on a two-way deal, so he should be up and down with the Celtics and their G-League team.