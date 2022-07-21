News

WATCH: Stephen Curry hilariously calls himself the daddy of the Celtics at ESPYs

Jon Conahan
The Golden State Warriors were able to win their fourth NBA title in just eight seasons as they knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games. Stephen Curry happened to continue being a major reason why the Warriors were able to come away with another ring and he had the opportunity to host the ESPYs on Wednesday night.

Whenever you are hosting the ESPYs, you’re typically supposed to be funny and lighten up the crowd. Curry did just that with some of his hilarious comments, including one where he called himself the daddy of the Boston Celtics.

Stephen Curry Celtics

This is probably going to be one of the funniest videos that you have seen all week. Stephen Curry saying stuff like this just seems even funnier because he typically seems like a quiet guy outside of being on the court.

Outside of him hosting the ESPYs, the Golden State Warriors are hoping that they can win another NBA title next season and there’s no reason why they can’t. With the additions of guys like Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green, and getting James Wiseman back fully healthy, the Warriors have a legitimate chance of repeating what they did a season ago.

It’s all going to start with Stephen Curry. If Golden State is going to win another NBA title again next year, he’s going to have to continue being one of the best players in the world and there’s no reason why he can’t be.

Curry finished the 2021-2022 season averaging 25.5 points per game and shot 38% from 3-point range. Outside of his 2019 season where he was injured only five games in, this was the worst that he’s ever shot from 3-point range. He should be able to find back his stroke next year and somehow be even better than he was a year ago.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors News
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

