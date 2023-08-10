Titans

Watch: Tennessee Titans Unveil Video Plans For New Stadium

Dan Girolamo
Music City is getting a new attraction as the Tennessee Titans released a new video unveiling plans for their new stadium.

Tennessee Titans Unveil Plans For New Stadium In Video

Set to a remix of “Ring of Fire,” the hype video showcased what fans can expect inside the new stadium. “Made for us, made for Nashville” is the tagline.

The video features digital renderings of the future home of the Titans, an enclosed stadium along the East Bank of the Cumberland River. The stadium would hold approximately 62,000, about 8,000 less than the Titans’ current home, Nissan Stadium.

According to the Titans’ website, “The new stadium would host Titans games, TSU football games and community activities, and also attract the world’s largest and most prestigious events such as Super Bowls, Final Fours, College Football Playoffs and Wrestlemanias.”

Construction Set To Begin In 2024

After the 2023 NFL season, construction on the new stadium will begin early-to-mid 2024. If all goes well, the projected opening is scheduled for 2027.

Fans can now sign up for the waitlist for PSLs and seating options.

The stadium’s total price tag comes in at about $2.2 billion. Visit TitansNewStadium.com for more information.

Titans
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
