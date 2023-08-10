Watch: Tennessee Titans Unveil Video Plans For New Stadium

Music City is getting a new attraction as the Tennessee Titans released a new video unveiling plans for their new stadium.

Tennessee Titans Unveil Plans For New Stadium In Video

Made for us, made for Nashville Visit https://t.co/zg4189W5qe to learn more about the future home of the Tennessee Titans pic.twitter.com/WuFGsD35FM — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 9, 2023

Set to a remix of “Ring of Fire,” the hype video showcased what fans can expect inside the new stadium. “Made for us, made for Nashville” is the tagline.

The video features digital renderings of the future home of the Titans, an enclosed stadium along the East Bank of the Cumberland River. The stadium would hold approximately 62,000, about 8,000 less than the Titans’ current home, Nissan Stadium.

According to the Titans’ website, “The new stadium would host Titans games, TSU football games and community activities, and also attract the world’s largest and most prestigious events such as Super Bowls, Final Fours, College Football Playoffs and Wrestlemanias.”

Construction Set To Begin In 2024

After the 2023 NFL season, construction on the new stadium will begin early-to-mid 2024. If all goes well, the projected opening is scheduled for 2027.

Fans can now sign up for the waitlist for PSLs and seating options.

The stadium’s total price tag comes in at about $2.2 billion. Visit TitansNewStadium.com for more information.