Watch: Travis Hunter Announces on YouTube That He Will Transfer to Colorado to be with Coach Prime

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
travis hunter 3
Travis Hunter was the number one recruit in the NCAA transfer portal, and he announced where he would go on Wednesday evening. The two-way player said that once his YouTube channel hit 100,000 subscribers, he would announce his school of choice after transferring from Jackson State. Hunter said that he was heading to Colorado where he would reunite with his JSU head coach, Deion Sanders. ‘Coach Prime’, as he is otherwise known, took over the job at Colorado a couple of weeks ago, and he was responsible for recruiting Hunter to Jackson State. With ‘Coach Prime’ at the helm, Colorado seeks to make a real splash in the college football world.

100,000 Sub Goal Reached as Hunter Announces He is Heading to Colorado

“Your boy is a Buffalo,” Travis Hunter said as he slid on a Colorado Buffaloes cap in his YouTube announcement. Hunter had said that he would announce on his YouTube channel where he was going once his channel hit 100,000 subscribers. On Wednesday evening, he hit that mark and did as promised.

As of right now, over 300,000 people have viewed the five-minute video titled ‘Travis Hunter Is Committing To…’

Sanders Making Waves

Schools like Georgia and Florida State were also believed to be in the running for the signature of the former number-one high school recruit. However, Hunter chose to reunite with his Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders.

Sanders, otherwise known as ‘Coach Prime’, is making waves in NCAA football. When at JSU, Hunter was the number-one recruit out of high school and ‘Coach Prime’ managed to recruit him at Jackson State. That was a remarkable feat given that the school did not even play in the FBS.

Now at a team that has just finished the season with a 1-11 record, Sanders has again managed to persuade Hunter to link up. Sanders has been active in the transfer portal so far and Colorado has a top-ten transfer portal class.

Sanders’ son, Shedeur will also move from JSU to Colorado. Shedeur was a four-star quarterback recruit out of high school and ‘Coach Prime’ likely sees him as the starter at the Buffaloes next season.

It remains to be seen what Colorado will achieve under ‘Coach Prime,’ but the future certainly looks bright right now.

Topics  
NCAAF News
