NCAAF

WATCH: WVU Football Players Sing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ With Fans After Baylor Win

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
countryroads
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After an extraordinary college football game on Friday night that saw West Virginia emerge victorious over Baylor, the players took to celebrating with the fans. The fans and players belted out the famous John Denver classic, ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’, the theme song of WVU.

Baylor’s Bogey Ground

When Baylor goes to Morgantown, it does not go well for them. They are now 0-6 against WVU in West Virginia. They must have at least fancied their chances of going to overtime last night, with the game tied at 40-40 and just about two minutes on the clock. However, West Virginia had other ideas. A big run from Tony Mathis Jr. put the Mountaineers in field goal position. Then up stepped the aptly named Casey Legg who slotted it from 22 yards.

Hard Fought Win Leads to Passionate Celebration

The 43-40 win was hard fought and as usual after a home win, WVU went to celebrate with their fans. The John Denver classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ is the WVU theme song. It is played in every pregame show and sung by fans after victories.

We don’t have any musical talent, but last night’s performance of the song seemed extra passionate. Have a listen to the clip below and see if you get the same goosebumps as us.

Brown’s Seat a Little Cooler

There were some rumors pregame about West Virginia head coach Neal Brown’s job. It is believed that a loss to Baylor would have been the final nail in his coffin. Maybe that was a factor in the extra passionate chorus that we hear in the clip.

After their singing exploits, the players were still pumped in the locker room as they celebrated this hard fought victory with Coach Brown.

Up next for WVU is a trip to Texas Tech next Saturday. Their next chance to sing ‘Country Roads’ will come on October 29th when they face a ranked TCU team in Morgantown.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
honeybadgervolsgear

New Orleans Saints and Former LSU Player Tyrann Mathieu Wears Tennessee Jersey After Losing Bet to Alvin Kamara

Author image David Evans  •  22h
NCAAF
oregonunis2
REVEALED: Oregon Football Uniforms for ‘Stomp Out Cancer’ Campaign
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 12 2022
NCAAF
herbie
Kirk Herbstreit Confirms ESPN College GameDay is Heading to Tennessee After Deleted Tweet Confusion
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 12 2022
NCAAF
jalon daniels 3
Kansas Quarterback Jalon Daniels Injury Update | QB Disputes Claim He’s Done For Season on Twitter
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 11 2022
NCAAF
mike hart
Michigan Coach Mike Hart Tweets Update on Condition
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 11 2022
NCAAF
matt rhule
Will Matt Rhule Coach at Nebraska, Auburn, Oklahoma or Texas A&M Next? | Check Out BetOnline’s Odds
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 10 2022
NCAAF
curt cignetti 2
James Madison Football Program Enters AP Poll Top 25 For First Time in History
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 10 2022
More News
Arrow to top