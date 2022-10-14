WATCH: WVU Football Players Sing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ With Fans After Baylor Win

After an extraordinary college football game on Friday night that saw West Virginia emerge victorious over Baylor, the players took to celebrating with the fans. The fans and players belted out the famous John Denver classic, ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’, the theme song of WVU.

Baylor’s Bogey Ground

When Baylor goes to Morgantown, it does not go well for them. They are now 0-6 against WVU in West Virginia. They must have at least fancied their chances of going to overtime last night, with the game tied at 40-40 and just about two minutes on the clock. However, West Virginia had other ideas. A big run from Tony Mathis Jr. put the Mountaineers in field goal position. Then up stepped the aptly named Casey Legg who slotted it from 22 yards.

Hard Fought Win Leads to Passionate Celebration

The 43-40 win was hard fought and as usual after a home win, WVU went to celebrate with their fans. The John Denver classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ is the WVU theme song. It is played in every pregame show and sung by fans after victories.

We don’t have any musical talent, but last night’s performance of the song seemed extra passionate. Have a listen to the clip below and see if you get the same goosebumps as us.

🗣 WEST VIRGINIA, MOUNTAIN MAMA 🎶 Sing it, @WVUfootball fans 🎙 pic.twitter.com/GRBKe78Mab — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2022

Brown’s Seat a Little Cooler

There were some rumors pregame about West Virginia head coach Neal Brown’s job. It is believed that a loss to Baylor would have been the final nail in his coffin. Maybe that was a factor in the extra passionate chorus that we hear in the clip.

After their singing exploits, the players were still pumped in the locker room as they celebrated this hard fought victory with Coach Brown.

Let's check in on the locker room 👀 pic.twitter.com/2YeoJUwo7P — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) October 14, 2022

Up next for WVU is a trip to Texas Tech next Saturday. Their next chance to sing ‘Country Roads’ will come on October 29th when they face a ranked TCU team in Morgantown.