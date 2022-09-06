Week 2 AP Top 25 College Football Rankings Released

Preseason college football polls are pointless. Early season polls are pointless. But here we are, and what else do we have to argue and bicker about this early into the football year?

In what comes as no surprise, Alabama is the team topping the rankings of the first AP college football poll of the season. Georgia and Ohio State trail them, with Oregon falling out of the top 25 completely. In fact, there are not many surprises at all barring possibly the omission of Oregon from the 25. It really is tough to judge after one week, but that Georgia team might have blown any team in the country out, with a few exceptions, with that performance on Saturday.

Nitpicking At The Pollsters

It is also possible that there are a couple of slight overreactions and/or underestimations. Florida did look very good in their win over #7 Utah on Saturday. However, they were not in the top 25 preseason and have entered possibly a slot or two too high at 12. NC State struggled to defeat the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday and it was no surprise to see them drop a few places and if it wasn’t for the preseason poll, they would probably be lucky to crack the top 20. As previously mentioned, preseason and early season polls are worthless anyway.

What’s Next?

This Saturday sees #1 Alabama take on Texas, who are currently just outside the top 25. It will be a much sterner test than last week and may give us a look at where the Crimson Tide are really at this season. We also get three mouthwatering top 25 clashes this week. The Tennessee Volunteers (#24) travel to Pittsburgh (#17), Kentucky (#20) go to Florida (#12) and Baylor (#9) look to knock-off BYU (#21).

The full AP poll results are as follows: