There are not many more regular season games in College Football this season. Here are the top three games to be played on Saturday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

(2) Michigan Wolverines @ Maryland Terrapins–Noon ET–FOX

The Wolverines (10-0) remain undefeated after a rather narrow 24-15 win over Penn State a week ago. The Wolverines won despite only 60 passing yards from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The reason for the Michigan win was the marvelous running from running back Blake Corum of Marshall, Virginia. The 22-year-old had 26 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The last time the 6-4 Terrapis played a seeded team, it was anything but close. Maryland got their butts kicked 51-15 by Penn State. It will be interesting to see how the Wolverines do in this contest, because it would be easy for them to look ahead a week from now in their battle against their number one rival of Ohio State.

(1) Georgia Bulldogs @ (21) Tennessee Volunteers–3:30 PM ET–CBS

This intriguing SEC battle features the Bulldogs and Volunteers. Like the Wolverines, the Bulldogs play on the road in a rather hostile environment. A week ago, the Bulldogs (9-0) faced the 13th ranked Ole Mississippi Rebels and gave them a 52-17 spanking. Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton of Clovis, California had 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In all, Georgia had 611 total yards. The Volunteers have a winning record (7-3), but have not yet beaten a seeded team as they lost to Missouri and Alabama.

(5) Washington Huskies @ (10) Oregon State Beavers–7:30 PM ET–ABC

This fascinating battle in the Pacific Northwest, features two teams ranked in the top 10. The Huskies are undefeated at 10-0, while the Beavers are 8-2. Washington won a week ago, despite a massive mistake by linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala. In a play that will headline most sports bloopers shows of 2023, Tuputala just dropped the ball a few feet short of the goal line on an interception return to the end zone in a 35-28 win over Utah.