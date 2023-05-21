In a recent rant, UFC President Dana White expressed his frustration with heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou, who recently signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) after becoming a free agent. White claimed that Ngannou had turned down multiple fights and was difficult to work with, saying “What is your problem with me? What is your problem with the UFC?” However, Ngannou quickly fact-checked White’s claims in a tweet, stating that he had never turned down a fight and that the UFC had not offered him any fights since his last bout in March.

3. The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and signs a new one. And freeze me out. “I owe these guys three fights a year.” Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 21, 2023

This is not the first time that Ngannou and White have clashed. In 2021, White suggested that Ngannou had been misguided by his management during contract negotiations. In response to White’s recent comments, Ngannou has remained calm and collected, stating that he has no ill will towards the UFC and that he is simply focused on his future with the PFL.

Ngannou’s move to the PFL has been met with mixed reactions from fans and fighters alike. While some have praised him for taking control of his career and seeking out new opportunities, others have criticized him for leaving the UFC, which is widely considered to be the premier organization in MMA. Former UFC middleweight champion Rich Franklin recently urged fighters to be “easier to work with” in order to avoid similar situations. Despite the controversy surrounding his departure from the UFC, Ngannou remains one of the most dominant heavyweights in MMA today. He holds a professional record of 17-3 and is widely regarded as one of the hardest hitters in the sport. His last fight was a decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in March 2023.

As for his future with the PFL, Ngannou has expressed excitement about the new opportunities that await him. The PFL is known for its unique tournament format, which allows fighters to compete for a million-dollar prize at the end of each season. Ngannou has stated that he is looking forward to testing himself against new opponents and showcasing his skills in a different environment.

While there may be some bad blood between Francis Ngannou and Dana White, it is clear that Ngannou is focused on his future with the PFL and is not interested in dwelling on past conflicts. As he continues to dominate the heavyweight division, fans can look forward to seeing what new challenges he will take on in the years to come.