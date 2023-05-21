In a recent rant, UFC President Dana White expressed his frustration with heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou, who recently signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) after becoming a free agent. White claimed that Ngannou had turned down multiple fights and was difficult to work with, saying “What is your problem with me? What is your problem with the UFC?” However, Ngannou quickly fact-checked White’s claims in a tweet, stating that he had never turned down a fight and that the UFC had not offered him any fights since his last bout in March.
3. The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and signs a new one. And freeze me out. “I owe these guys three fights a year.” Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 21, 2023