When Is The Champions League Draw, What Time Does It Start And How Can I Watch It?

The brand new UEFA Champions League competition for 2022-23 is almost underway, and here’s everything you need to know about the group stage draw taking place this Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey.

The draw will feature 26 automatic qualifiers and six play-off round winners whose identity will be confirmed on the 24th of August after the final qualification round matches are complete.

How Does The Draw Work?

The draw features 32 teams: 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage and the six winners of the play-off ties.

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2021/22 titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.

In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the case of associations with four representatives, two pairings will be made. These pairings are to be based on TV audiences.

No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League 2022-23 Draw?

Date August 25th, 2022 Time 5pm GMT Venue Halic Congress Center, Istanbul

Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Pots

Below you will find the confirmed pots and teams within each that will feature in the Champions League 2022-23 group stage.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Real Madrid Liverpool Borussia Dortmund Club Brugge Eintracht Frankfurt Chelsea Salzburg Celtic Manchester City Barcelona Shakhtar Donetsk Maccabi Haifa AC Milan Juventus Inter Viktoria Plzen Bayern München Atletico de Madrid Napoli Marseille Paris Saint-Germain Sevilla Sporting CP PSV/Rangers Porto RB Leipzig Bayer Leverkusen Trabzonspor/Copenhagen Ajax Tottenham Hotspur Benfica Bodo Glimt/Dinamo Zagreb

When Does the Champions League 22-23 Group Stage Get Underway?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage kicks off on the week beginning the Tuesday 6th September and continues through to Wednesday 7th September.

Six match days will follow with the last group fixtures falling on November 1st and November 2nd.

How Can I Watch the Champions League Group Stage Draw?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw will be available to stream live on the UEFA website.