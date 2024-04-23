MLB News and Rumors

White Sox offensive struggles are now record breaking

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_20968725_168396541_lowres-2

The Chicago White Sox are having all sorts of problems scoring runs at the moment. When they were shutout 7-0 by the Minnesota Twins on Monday, the White Sox set a record that they would simply not want. Chicago became the first team in Major League Baseball history to be shutout eight times in their first 22 games.

Monday’s shutout loss

The White Sox had eight hits (all singles) against Twins pitching, but were unable to bring a single base runner home. Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack of Austin, Texas struck out 10 White Sox batters and saw his earned run average drop from 8.36 to 5.57.

When were the other seven shutouts?

The White Sox were shutout the first time this season on March 28 in a 1-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers. That was followed by a 9-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on April 1, 3-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals on April 6, 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on April 8, 5-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on April 13, 2-0 loss to the Royals on April 15, and 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on April 19.

Individual Statistics

Yoan Moncada of Abreus, Cuba is leading the White Sox with a .282 batting average this season. However, he is on the 60-day injury list with a leg injury suffered running the bases. In the White Sox batting order on Monday, there were three starting White Sox batters who were hitting below the Mendoza Line to start the 2024 MLB regular season. Robbie Grossman was at .182, designated hitter Eloy Jimenez was at .176, and first baseman Andrew Vaughn was at .158.

Worst in the Major Leagues

The White Sox have a record of three wins and 19 losses for a winning percentage of .136. They are already 13 games back of the American League Central Division leading Guardians. The White Sox have a Major League least 45 runs this year. That is an average of just over two runs per game.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors White Sox
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2

Shohei Ohtani sets MLB record for most home runs hit by a Japanese player

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks tie franchise record for most hits in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 21 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud explodes for three HRs in win over Rangers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21015323_168396541_lowres-2
Angels reliever Robert Stephenson to miss 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22978420_168396541_lowres-2
Padres trade Pedro Avila to the Guardians
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_10215436_168396541_lowres-2
Hall of Fame Manager Whitey Herzog passes away at age 92
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18814661_168396541_lowres-2
Former Dodgers All-Star starting pitcher Carl Erskine dies at age 97
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top