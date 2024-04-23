White Sox offensive struggles are now record breaking

The Chicago White Sox are having all sorts of problems scoring runs at the moment. When they were shutout 7-0 by the Minnesota Twins on Monday, the White Sox set a record that they would simply not want. Chicago became the first team in Major League Baseball history to be shutout eight times in their first 22 games.

Monday’s shutout loss

The White Sox had eight hits (all singles) against Twins pitching, but were unable to bring a single base runner home. Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack of Austin, Texas struck out 10 White Sox batters and saw his earned run average drop from 8.36 to 5.57.

When were the other seven shutouts?

The White Sox were shutout the first time this season on March 28 in a 1-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers. That was followed by a 9-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on April 1, 3-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals on April 6, 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on April 8, 5-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on April 13, 2-0 loss to the Royals on April 15, and 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on April 19.

Individual Statistics

Yoan Moncada of Abreus, Cuba is leading the White Sox with a .282 batting average this season. However, he is on the 60-day injury list with a leg injury suffered running the bases. In the White Sox batting order on Monday, there were three starting White Sox batters who were hitting below the Mendoza Line to start the 2024 MLB regular season. Robbie Grossman was at .182, designated hitter Eloy Jimenez was at .176, and first baseman Andrew Vaughn was at .158.

Worst in the Major Leagues

The White Sox have a record of three wins and 19 losses for a winning percentage of .136. They are already 13 games back of the American League Central Division leading Guardians. The White Sox have a Major League least 45 runs this year. That is an average of just over two runs per game.