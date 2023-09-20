Who are the top 10 Colorado Rockies Home Run Hitters Ever?

In the ninth of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Colorado Rockies.

10) Trevor Story

At the beginning of Trevor Story’s Major League Baseball career, he was electric. Story had 27 home runs in 97 games during his 2016 rookie season. The middle infielder from Irving, Texas had 158 home runs with the Colorado Rockies from 2016 to 2021. In 2018 and 2019, Story was a National League All-Star where he had 37 home runs and 35 home runs respectively.

9) Andres Galarraga

The native of Caracas, Venezuela had 172 home runs with the Rockies from 1993 to 1997. A first baseman, Galarraga led the National League with 47 home runs in 1996. A National League All-Star in 1993 and 1997, he had 22 home runs and 41 home runs those seasons respectively.

8) Troy Tulowitzki

The shortstop from Santa Clara, California had 188 home runs with the Rockies from 2006 to 2015. He had a career-high 32 home runs in 2009. Interestingly, that was not one of the five seasons Tulowitzki was a National League All-Star with the Rockies.

7) Dante Bichette

The four-time National League All-Star outfielder from West Palm Beach, Florida had 201 home runs with the Rockies from 1993 to 1999. He had a career-high 40 home runs in 1995. That season Bichette led the Major Leagues with 197 hits and 128 runs batted in, and the National League with a .620 slugging percentage and 359 total bases.

6) Charlie Blackmon

The active Rockies outfielder from Dallas, Texas has had 214 home runs with Colorado since 2011. Blackmon had a career-high 37 home runs in 2017. That season he also led Major League Baseball with 137 runs scored, 213 hits, 14 triples, and 387 total bases, along with the National League with a .331 batting average.

5) Carlos Gonzalez

The outfielder from Maracaibo, Venezuela had 227 home runs with Colorado from 2009 to 2018. He had a career-high 40 home runs in 2015. A three-time All-Star with the Rockies in 2012, 2013 and 2016, Gonzalez had a significant 2010 season. That year he led Major League Baseball with 351 total bases, and the National League with 197 hits and a .336 batting average. Gonzalez also had 34 home runs.

4) Nolan Arenado

The third baseman from Newport Beach, California had 235 home runs with Colorado from 2013 to 2020. Arenado was a five-time All-Star with the Rockies for five straight years from 2015 to 2019. Three times with the Rockies, Arenado led the National League in home runs. He had a career-high 42 dingers in 2015, 41 home runs in 2016, and 38 home runs in 2018.

3) Vinny Castilla

The third baseman from Oaxaca, Mexico had 239 home runs with Colorado from 1993 to 1999, and again in 2004 and 2006. He had a career high 46 home runs with the Rockies in 1998. That came after Castilla had back-to-back 40 home run seasons in Colorado in 1996 and 1997. In 2004, Castilla had 131 runs batted in. That same year he had 35 home runs.

2) Larry Walker

The Hall of Fame outfielder from Maple Ridge, British Columbia is one of the greatest Canadian baseball players of all-time. He had 258 home runs with the Rockies from 1995 to 2004. In 1997, Walker had his finest Major League Baseball season. He was the National League Most Valuable Player, set the Rockies franchise record with a National League leading 49 home runs, led Major League Baseball with a .720 slugging percentage and 409 total bases, and the National League with a .452 on base percentage.

1) Todd Helton

The five-time All-Star first baseman from Knoxville, Tennessee had 369 home runs with the Rockies from 1997 to 2013. Helton had a career-high 49 home runs with the Rockies in 2001. That tied Walker for the Rockies record in home runs. A year earlier in 2000, Helton had his finest season with Colorado. In addition to hitting 42 home runs, he led Major League Baseball with 59 doubles, 147 runs batted in, a .372 batting average, a .698 slugging percentage, and 405 total bases.