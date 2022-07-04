Who exactly is Joey Chestnut? Below, we’ll go over everything that you need to know about the hot dog contest record holder ahead of the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Joey Chestnut has made a name for himself as one of the best competitive eaters in the world. With more than 17 years of experience, Chestnut has accumulated 55 World Records over several different disciplines. The Kentucky-native began competitive eating at age 21 and has embraced the sport ever since.

Scroll down below to learn more about Joey Chestnut, one of the best competitive eaters in Major League Eating history.

Who is Joey Chestnut?

Chestnut is the world’s best competitive eater.

He holds the most competitive eating records in the world and has been at the top of the sport since joining his first hot dog eating contest. He graduated from San Jose State University with a Engineering and Construction Management Degree and developed his talent early on when traveling home from college.

Chestnut honed his skills by devouring large sums of food on his family visits home. His competitive eating journey began when his brother signed him up for his first very first contest at the age of 21. Since then, Chestnut and his family have embraced the sport, watching him become one of the most decorated Major League Eaters ever.

Check out some quick facts about Joey Chestnut below.

Age: 38

Birthday: November 25, 1983

Born: Kentucky, USA

Occupation: Construction Engineer

Accomplishments: 14x Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion, 30 Fish Tacos in Five Minutes, 28 lb of Poutine in 10 Minutes, 25.5 Ice Cream Sandwiches in Six Minutes

Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Record

Chestnut is a 14-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner since earning his first title in 2007 by beating the legendary Takeru Kobayashi.

Since 2007, Chestnut has only lost one hot dog eating contest to Matt Stonie in 2015. He’s won six straight hot dog eating contests since 2015 and set the world record last year by eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Below, we’ll break down all of Chestnut’s wins at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests.

Year Total Number of Hot Dogs Time 2007 66 12 2008 59 10 2009 68 10 2010 54 10 2011 62 10 2012 68 10 2013 69 10 2014 61 10 2016 70 10 2017 72 10 2018 74 10 2019 71 10 2020 75 10 2021 76 10

Joey Chestnut’s World Records

Joey Chestnut holds some of the world’s craziest competitive eating records.

Below, we’ll break down some of Joey Chestnut’s world records ahead of the 2022 Nathan’s hot dog eating contest.