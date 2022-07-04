Who exactly is Joey Chestnut? Below, we’ll go over everything that you need to know about the hot dog contest record holder ahead of the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Joey Chestnut has made a name for himself as one of the best competitive eaters in the world. With more than 17 years of experience, Chestnut has accumulated 55 World Records over several different disciplines. The Kentucky-native began competitive eating at age 21 and has embraced the sport ever since.
Scroll down below to learn more about Joey Chestnut, one of the best competitive eaters in Major League Eating history.
Who is Joey Chestnut?
Chestnut is the world’s best competitive eater.
He holds the most competitive eating records in the world and has been at the top of the sport since joining his first hot dog eating contest. He graduated from San Jose State University with a Engineering and Construction Management Degree and developed his talent early on when traveling home from college.
Chestnut honed his skills by devouring large sums of food on his family visits home. His competitive eating journey began when his brother signed him up for his first very first contest at the age of 21. Since then, Chestnut and his family have embraced the sport, watching him become one of the most decorated Major League Eaters ever.
Check out some quick facts about Joey Chestnut below.
- Age: 38
- Birthday: November 25, 1983
- Born: Kentucky, USA
- Occupation: Construction Engineer
- Accomplishments: 14x Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion, 30 Fish Tacos in Five Minutes, 28 lb of Poutine in 10 Minutes, 25.5 Ice Cream Sandwiches in Six Minutes
Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Record
Chestnut is a 14-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner since earning his first title in 2007 by beating the legendary Takeru Kobayashi.
Since 2007, Chestnut has only lost one hot dog eating contest to Matt Stonie in 2015. He’s won six straight hot dog eating contests since 2015 and set the world record last year by eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.
Below, we’ll break down all of Chestnut’s wins at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests.
|
Year
|Total Number of Hot Dogs
|Time
|2007
|66
|
12
|
2008
|59
|10
|2009
|68
|
10
|
2010
|54
|10
|2011
|62
|
10
|
2012
|68
|10
|2013
|69
|
10
|
2014
|61
|10
|2016
|70
|
10
|
2017
|72
|10
|2018
|74
|
10
|
2019
|71
|10
|2020
|75
|
10
|
2021
|76
|10
Joey Chestnut’s World Records
Joey Chestnut holds some of the world’s craziest competitive eating records.
Below, we’ll break down some of Joey Chestnut’s world records ahead of the 2022 Nathan’s hot dog eating contest.
- Chicken Wings — 182 chicken wings in 30 minutes
- Hot Dogs — 76 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and Buns in 10 minutes | July 4th, 2021
- Hamburgers — 103 Krystal Burgers in 8 minutes | Oct. 28, 2007
- Twinkies — 121 Twinkies in 6 Minutes | Oct. 26, 2013
- Shrimp Wontons — 390 shrimp wontons in 8 Minutes | Feb.11, 2012