Who will win the AL Central? Cubs among favorites to win division

The last time the Chicago Cubs made the playoffs was in a shortened 2020 MLB season.

Chicago last made the postseason in a full 162-game schedule in 2018.

They finished second in the NL Central last season, with a record of 83-79.

Last year, Justin Steele prevailed as the team’s ace pitcher, posting a 3.06 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.

This season, the NL Central is wide open as the Milwaukee Brewers traded ace pitcher Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Cubs have a good batting lineup.

Their pitching rotation outside of Steele could be better but Shota Imanaga and Jordan Wicks have the potential to be good this season.

Chicago is the second favorite to win the division.

Here are the odds to win the NL Central.

NL Central Teams Division Winner Odds St. Louis Cardinals +150 Chicago Cubs +200 Cincinnati Reds +310 Milwaukee Brewers +650 Pittsburgh Pirates +2000

Below, we discuss the Chicago Cubs’ pitching rotation, bullpen, batting lineup, and whether they can win the NL Central.

Chicago Cubs Roster

Chicago has a promising roster and they are filled with potential.

Here are the Cubs’ pitching rotation and bullpen.

Chicago Cubs Pitching Rotation & Bullpen

Currently, the Cubs’ starting pitching rotation will be:

1. Justin Steele

2. Jameson Taillon

3. Kyle Hendricks

4. Shota Imanaga

5. Jordan Wicks

Here is the Chicago Cubs bullpen:

Closer: Adbert Alzolay

RP: Hector Neris

RP: Julian Merryweather

RP: Drew Smyly

RP: Mark Leiter Jr.

RP: Jose Cuas

RP: Keegan Thompson

Justin Steele was very impressive last season.

He had a 3.06 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.

Steele ranked seventh in BB/9, second in HR/9, sixth in GB%, eighth in xERA, and sixth in xFIP last season.

He started in 30 games last season and recorded 16 wins and 20 quality starts.

Jameson Taillon is dealing with a back injury and may not be ready for opening day.

Taillon is by no means an ace but is a solid pitcher in the rotation and has made 29 starts or more in three straight seasons.

Kyle Hendricks also provides the Cubs with another reliable arm.

Shota Imanaga will make his MLB debut with the Cubs this season and has a lot of potential.

He was very good in Japan, which is a good indication he will be good in the MLB.

Imanaga may have ups and downs but he has a lot of potential to possibly be the team’s number two behind Steele.

Jordan Wicks was a first-round pick in 2021 and should be a consistent starter this season.

Wicks and Imanaga are both pitchers to keep an eye on as they will be crucial to any success the Cubs may have this season.

Adbert Alzolay became the closer last season and recorded 22 saves last year.

Azolay will be the closer from the beginning of the season and should record over 30 saves barring Azolay struggling and losing the job.

He was very good last season and can be even better with better command.

Hector Neris was brought in to be a staple in the bullpen and can be put in save situations if Azolay is not available.

The Cubs have a good bullpen and their starting rotation will depend on if Steele can maintain his level of play and if Wicks and Imanaga pitch well.

Chicago Cubs Batting Lineup

Chicago has a good batting lineup, with speed, power, and good contact skills.

Here is the projected lineup for the Cubs in 2024.

1. Nico Hoerner

2. Dansby Swanson

3. Ian Happ

4. Cody Bellinger

5. Seiya Suzuki

6. Chirstopher Morel

7. Michael Busch

8. Yan Gomes

9. Mike Tauchman

Nico Hoerner is expected to bat leadoff for the Cubs.

Hoerner lacks power but gets on base frequently and has speed.

He hit .283 and stole 43 bases last season.

Dansby Swanson had a bit of a down year in his first season with the Cubs last year.

In 2022 with the Atlanta Braves, Swanson had 99 runs, 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a .277 batting average.

In 2023, he had 81 runs, 22 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a .244 batting average.

While duplicating his 2022 season with Atlanta may not be realistic, he should improve upon his numbers from last year.

Cody Bellinger had a huge season in his first year with the Cubs last year.

Bellinger had 95 runs, 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and a .307 batting average.

It seems unrealistic to think Bellinger will duplicate his batting average but he will have another good season.

Seiya Suzuki was very impressive in the second half of last season and finished the season with 75 runs, 20 home runs, 74 RBIs, a .285 batting average, and a .842 OPS.

Suzuki has only been in the MLB for two years and this may be his best season yet.

Christopher Morel may be the make or break of the lineup.

He has excellent power but he needs to improve his contact skills.

Now, we will get into whether the Cubs can win the NL Central.

Will the Chicago Cubs Win the NL Central?

The NL Central is wide open for the Cubs to win the division.

Milwaukee traded Corbin Burnes to the Orioles and Brandon Woodruff may not pitch this season.

The Cardinals are favored at +150 odds to win the division but their pitching rotation is less than desirable.

Cincinnati has a good batting lineup but their pitching is a weakness and their batting lineup is still too young to win the division.

Pittsburgh does not have a good enough team to win the NL Central.

The Cubs have a very good lineup and the best pitching staff in the division.

Justin Steele is a bona fide ace and they have a good lineup with a mix of power, speed, and good contact skills.

Chicago at +200 odd to win the NL Central is a very good bet.