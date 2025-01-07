Wild center Marco Rossi named NHL First Star of the Week

Minnesota Wild centre Marco Rossi of Feldkirch, Austria has been named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from December 30 to January 5. In three games, Rossi had three goals and five assists for eight points. He was also a +4 with two power-play points, 10 shots on goal, one blocked shot, and 23 faceoff wins.

Three Points in Three Games

Rossi had two goals and one assist for three points in a 5-3 Wild win over the Nashville Predators on New Year’s Eve. That was followed by one goal in a 4-3 Wild win over the Washington Capitals on January 2, and four assists in a 4-0 Wild shutout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on January 4. In a weird statistical line against the Hurricanes, Rossi had a four point game without recording a shot on goal. Rossi’s four points against the Hurricanes were also a career high.

Rossi’s game against the Predators was also noteworthy as he had seven shots on goal. It was the second time in Rossi’s career he had seven shots on goal in a game as he also accomplished the feat in a 5-4 Wild loss to the St. Louis Blues on March 23, 2024.

Rossi had one power-play goal and one power-play assist for the week. The power-play goal came from Joel Eriksson Ek of Karlstad, Sweden and defenseman Brock Faber of Maple Grove, Wisconsin at 7:07 of the third period to close out the scoring against the Predators, and the power-play assist came on the game winning goal by Mats Zuccarello of Oslo, Norway at 13:03 of the first period to open the scoring against the Hurricanes.

Rossi in 2024-25

Rossi has 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points in 40 games. He is a +15 with 12 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, one game-winning goal, 71 shots on goal, 241 faceoff wins, 9 blocked shots, 29 hits, eight takeaways, and 28 giveaways. Rossi’s game-winning goal came in a 5-1 Wild win over the Anaheim Ducks on December 6. Rossi scored from Matt Boldy of Milford, Massachusetts and defenseman Brock Faber of Maple Grove, Minnesota at 8:03 of the second period to put the Wild up 2-0 at the time.

Wild in 2024-25

The Wild are in second place in the Central Division with 54 points. They have a record of 25 wins, 11 regulation losses and four losses in extra time, and are two points back of the Winnipeg Jets.