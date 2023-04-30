Winner Take All Game 7 Awaits Rangers and Devils in NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

It’s a winner take all Game 7 for the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils. The two Eastern Conference powers meet Monday night in Jersey with the winner advancing to the second round to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

The puck drops at 8:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center where the Devils are -117 favorites on the moneyline while the Rangers are +106. New York is +1.5/-255 on the puckline, while New Jersey is -1.5/+215. The total is 5.5.

New York is in a seventh and deciding game for the third time in their last four series. New Jersey has 12 players — more than half the lineup — who have never played in a Game 7 in the NHL.

New York Rangers (50-24-11-3, 3-3)

Chris Kreider had a goal and two assists and the Rangers staved off elimination with a 5-2 win in Game 6 on Saturday. Kreider has now scored 10 goals in a Game 6 or 7, the most in Rangers history:

Wasn’t the best first period for Ryan Graves. Unsure why he’s allowing Chris Kreider to set up where he always scores on the power play. Have to clear the body from the top of the crease. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/a5v59r62ni — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) April 30, 2023

Mika Zibanejad and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox had two assists for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 of 36 shots including this beauty:

Igor Shesterkin robs Hischier blind with a beautiful glove stop, what a save!#NYR pic.twitter.com/9Klp2nCKvi — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 30, 2023

New Jersey Devils (55-25-4-4, 3-3)

Game 7 is happening across the Hudson River in Newark because the Devils finished five points ahead of the Rangers in the standings. But as this series has shown, it really doesn’t matter where they play.

The Rangers won the first two games on the road and lost two of three at home.

Goalie decision

The Devils choices for Game 7 are No. 1 goaltender Vitek Vanecek or playoff surprise Akira Schmid. Vanecek lost Games 1 and 2 and Schmid stopped 80 of 82 shots in his first NHL playoff action before getting the hook Saturday night. He gave up five goals in 52:28 minutes. That’s more than his previous three playoff games combined (two). When he’s on, Schmid is tough:

Akira Schmid is more than deserving of a start tonight in a must win game for the #NJDevils. – .922 Save Percentage (4th in NHL) – 2.13 GAA (3rd in NHL) – 52/54 in relief appearances Check out Schmid’s best moments from this season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yrivA7XfTY — x – Fink (@EthanFink_) April 22, 2023

There’s no doubt the Rangers will have reigning Vezina Trophy winner Shesterkin in his usual spot — in the crease in a Game 7. He’s never not protecting that area:

🚨 BREAKING: Igor Shesterkin is appearing in Manhattan Court District 11 for Assault tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM pic.twitter.com/mSfm7uNCi9 — x – The Bratt Pack (@TheBrattPack63) April 23, 2023

Past History

The Rangers and Devils are meeting in a Game 7 for the third time, but the previous two were decades ago: in 1992 and 1994. Just eight of the 40 players expected to be in uniform were alive then.