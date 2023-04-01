News

Women’s March Madness Final Features Clark and Iowa vs. Reese and LSU

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
Fsmjl-HaAAEudKK

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Angel Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers in Sunday’s championship game of the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament. It will be the first title game appearance for both teams.

Clark became the first woman to score back-to-back 40-point games, going for 41 points, six rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Hawkeyes to a 77-73 upset of top ranked and previously unbeaten South Carolina.

The defending champion Gamecocks had won 42 straight before running into Clark and the Hawkeyes, but didn’t have an answer for Clark, the National Player of the Year.

Improbable run for LSU continues

Alexis Morris scored 27 points, while Angel Reese finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Lady Tigers (33-2) ousted #1 seed Virginia Tech 79-72. In just the second year of the Kim Mulkey era at LSU, they’re one win away from a national title.

Iowa’s High Octane Offense

All eyes are rightfully on Clark, who is averaging just over 27 points and eight rebounds per game. She was responsible for every 4th quarter point in against South Carolina, both via scoring and passing. Clark is the unquestioned leader of a Hawkeyes offense that leads the nation in scoring with 87.6 points per game. However she’s not the only playmaker on the team.

Monika Czinano, who is second on the team with 17.2 ppg and 8.6 rpg, finished with 18 points on 6/8 shooting and made all six of her free throw attempts. McKenna Warnock is third on the team in scoring and makes 39% of her three-point attempts.

LSU’s prolific offense led by Reese

The Tigers have their own All-American in Reese, also known as the “Bayou Barbie”. She recorded at least six games of 30+ points and had double-digit rebounds in all but two games. Here she is, dominating the inside, as she’s known to do.

Reese is also a decorated defender having earned a spot on the All SEC defensive team. The team features two other double-digit scorers in Morris  and Flau’jae Johnson for the Tigers who rank fifth in the nation in scoring (81.8 ppg.).

Does LSU have the coaching advantage?

If LSU has a noticeable edge in any department, it would be on the sidelines. Mulkey is a top-3 coach in the game, with five Final Four appearances and a trio of national championships (2005, 2012 and 2019) during her days at Baylor. She took LSU to the national title game for the first time in program history last season. Meanwhile Lisa Bluder of Iowa will be making her first championship game appearance in her 21st season as a head coach.

Road to the title game

LSU advanced with wins over Hawaii, Michigan, Utah, Miami, and Virginia Tech. Iowa’s tournament run featured victories over Southeastern, Georgia, Colorado, Louisville, and South Carolina.

BetOnline has Iowa listed as a -3 point favorite (-155 moneyline) with the total at 160.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
when-are-nfl-owner-meetings-1024x683

Proposed Rule Changes For 2023 NFL Owners Meeting

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 25 2023
News
Alexis Knierim Brandon Frazier
2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Second Place as Interim Coach Replaces Todd Sand
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 22 2023
News
Veronika Rajek (1)
Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Veronika Rajek Net Worth, Age, Instagram, and Bio
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
News
Jim Nantz is 10th Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Broadcaster Jim Nantz Retiring From March Madness After 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 21 2023
News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2
Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee Could Be Planning His Own Potential Career Shakeup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top