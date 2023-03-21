MLB News and Rumors

World Baseball Classic Championship Final Live Updates

MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship Final takes place Tuesday night in Miami. Here is a live update of the action between the United States and Japan:

7:22 PM ET—Interesting USA batting order as Trea Turner moves from ninth to sixth…

7:25 PM ET–Mookie Betts flies out to right field.

7:27 PM ET–Mike Trout shallow hit to right field, delivers excellent base running and gets to second with an impressive double.

7:29 PM ET–Paul Goldschmidt strikes out…

7:30 PM ET–Nolan Arenado grounds out…

Zero runs, one hit for USA in top of the first…

7:33 PM ET–Lars Nootbar flies out to left field…

7:33 PM ET–Kensuke Kondoh grounds out to second…

7:36 PM ET–Shohei Ohtani walks….

7:37 PM ET–Masataka Yoshida strikes out looking…impressive pitch by Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly…

0-0 after 1st inning…

7:44 PM ET–Schwarber flies out to right field…

7:45 PM ET–Trea Turner solo home run….1-0 USA…fifth home run of WBC… 

7:49 PM ET–JT Realmuto base hit…

7:51 PM ET—Shota Imanaga strikes out Cedric Mullins looking….

7:52 PM ET–Tim Anderson base hit to left field…

7:54 PM ET–Betts flies out to left field…

1-0 USA heading into bottom of 2nd…

7:56 PM ET–Muntetaka Murakami solo home run to second deck…432 feet…

7:58 PM ET–Kazuma Okamoto base hit single…

8:01 PM ET–Tetsuto Yamada flies out to right field…

8:02 PM ET–Sosuke Genda base hit to left field…

8:05 PM ET–Norihiro Nakamura walks…Kelly pulled after pitching to nine Japanese batters…

8:08 PM ET–Aaron Loup into relief…

8:11 PM ET–Nootbar RBI ground out scores Okamoto…2-1 Japan

8:14 PM ET–Kondoh flies out to center…

2-1 Japan after two innings…

8:18 PM ET–Shosei Togo strikes out Mike Trout to begin the third inning,…

8:19 PM ET–Goldschmidt flies out to left field…

8:22 PM ET–Arenado walks…

8:25 PM ET–Togo walks Schwarber…

8:27 PM ET–Togo strikes out Turner…

2-1 Japan heading into the bottom of the third…

8:31 PM ET–Kyle Freehand of the Rockies into pitch and strikes out Ohtani…

8:33 PM ET–Yoshida walks…

8:34 PM ET–Murakami hits into double play…

2-1 Japan after three innings…

8:38 PM ET—Realmuto lines out to shortstop…

8:40 PM ET–Mullins flies out to left field…

8:41 PM ET–Anderson flies out to right field…

2-1 Japan heading into bottom of the fourth inning…

8:45 PM ET—Okamoto home run…3-1 Japan 

8:45 PM ET–Yamada flies out to right field…

8:48 PM ET–Genda strikes out…

8:49 PM ET–Nakamura grounds out to third base…

3-1 Japan after four innings…

8:52 PM ET–Takahashi comes into pitch for Japan…

8:52 PM ET–Betts grounds out…USA challenges the call…

8:53 PM ET–USA wins challenge and Betts on first base with single….

8:57 pm ET–Trout strikes out…

9:03 PM ET–Arenado base hit to right field and advances Betts to second

9:05 PM ET–Schwarber flies out to center…

3-1 Japan after 4.5 innings….

9:09 PM ET–Nootbar flies out to right field…

9:10 PM ET–Kondoh walks…

9:13 PM ET–Ohtani grounds out…

9:15 PM ET–Yoshada grounds out to pitcher…

3-1 Japan after five innings…

9:18 PM ET–Hiromi Itoh into pitch for Japan

9:19 PM ET–Trea Turner flies out to left field…

9:22 PM ET–Realmuto grounds out to third base…

9:24 PM ET–Mullins strikes out…

3-1 Japan heading into bottom of the sixth…

9:26 PM ET–Jason Adam to pitch for USA…

9:28 PM ET–Murakami strikes out…

9:30 PM ET–Okamoto strikes out…

9:33 PM ET–Yamada walks…

9:34 PM ET–Yamada steals second base…

9:36 PM ET–Genda walks…

9:39 PM ET–Nakamura walks…Adam walks bases loaded and is struggling with his control…

9:43 PM ET–Nootbar flies out to right field….

3-1 Japan after six innings…

9:48 PM ET–Taisei walks McNeil who was pinch hitting…

9:50 PM ET–Betts base hit to left field…

9:51 PM ET–Trout lines out to right field…

9:53 PM ET–Goldschmidt hits into double play…

3-1 Japan after 6.5 innings….

9:56 PM ET–David Bednar (Pirates closer) into pitch…

9:57 PM ET–Kondoh pops up to Arenado….

10 PM ET–Ohtani base hit…

10:05 PM ET–Yoshida hits into double play…

3-1 Japan after seven innings…

10:09 pm ET–Yu Darvish into pitch…

10:09 PM ET–Arenado flies out…

10:14 PM ET–Kyle Schwarber hits home run to second deck…3-2 Japan…

10:16 PM ET–Turner base hit…

10:17 PM ET–Realmuto pops up…

10:18 PM ET–Mullins flies out….

3-2 Japan after 7.5 innings…

10:21 PM ET–Devin Wiliams pitching for USA…

10:22 PM ET–Murakami strikes out…

10:24 PM ET–Okamoto strikes out…

10:28 PM ET–Yamada walks…

10:29 PM ET–Yamada steals second…

10:31 PM ET–Genda grounds out…

3-2 Japan after eight innings…

10:35 PM ET–Ohtani into pitch…

10:39 PM ET–McNeil walks, and Bobby Witt Jr. into pinch run…

10:40 PM ET–Betts hits into double play…

10:43 PM–Ohtani strikes out Trout…Japan wins 2023 WBC….

