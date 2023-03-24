Randy Orton is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history.

The Viper will turn 43 years old on night one of WrestleMania.

Orton has the third most world championship reigns in history.

His career has spanned over 20 years in the wrestling industry.

Orton signed a deal with WWE in 2000 and was sent to its developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

At the age of just 24 years old, Orton became the youngest world champion in WWE history after he won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 due to a back injury.

Rumors are circulating that his return is very near.

He may even be back before or at WrestleMania.

Randy Orton Returning To Action

Orton is one of the biggest and most popular superstars in WWE history.

He has had an excellent career, winning numerous titles.

While he has been out of action since May 2022, his return is imminent.

WWE is already making plans for his return and feuds are lining up for The Viper.

Orton Could Feud With Cody Rhodes

The main event of WrestleMania will be Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.



It is expected that Rhodes will become the new champion.



This will set up a possible feud between Rhodes and Orton.



WWE wants Orton to begin a program when he returns with a major superstar.



The company is discussing Randy Orton feuding with Rhodes shortly after WrestleMania 39.



This could easily get done as WWE will play off the two having a long history and the story of both of their journeys taking a similar path.



WWE will revisit their time as “Legacy” stable mates which was a group led by Orton and included Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr.

The company feels like a heel Orton feuding with Rhodes will have excellent drawing opportunities.

When To Expect To See Orton Return

While it is possible Orton returns at WrestleMania, the most likely scenario is he will return on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania.

This will allow the main event of WrestleMania to play out and set Rhodes up with a huge feud right after the PPV.

Orton’s return is highly anticipated by WWE fans.

Whether his return is at the big event or very shortly after, Orton’s return will be a huge draw for WWE.