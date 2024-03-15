WrestleMania is the biggest PPV in WWE history.

It is wrestling’s Super Bowl.

So many historical matches, moments, and returns have occurred at WrestleMania.

Whether it was Rock vs Austin, The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, or the historical triple threat tag team tables, ladders, and chairs match, the memories of WrestleMania are countless.

This year will be no different.

WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be a great PPV and will take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.

Below, we will review some of the matches already confirmed for the big PPV and give odds and predictions.

WWE WrestleMania Matches, Odds, & Predictions

Some of the matches have already been confirmed for the PPV.

Below are the matches, odds, and predictions for six already confirmed matches.

Gunther(-500) (c) vs Sami Zayn(+300) Intercontinental Championship

On the March 11 episode of Raw, Sami Zayn had to go through a grueling gauntlet match to earn an Intercontinental title match opportunity against Gunther.

The gauntlet match began with Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, leading to Ricochet eliminating McDonagh with a Shooting Star Press.

Bronson Reed was out next to take on Ricochet, who had been already beaten up after fighting with McDonagh.

Reed pinned Ricochet with a Tsunami, bringing out Sami Zayn.

Zayn eventually took out Reed with a sunset flip powerbomb.

Before Shinsuke Nakamura could get to the ring, Reed attacked Zayn and hit a Tsunami.

Despite Reed’s attack, Zayn took out Nakamura with a Helluva Kick.

This led to Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the final match of the gauntlet.

Gable applied an ankle lock several times and hit a Chaos Theory before Zayn reversed a final Ankle Lock attempt into a roll-up for the win to cement his shot at Gunther at WrestleMania.

Sami earned a well-deserved title opportunity against Gunther.

Prediction: this is a tough one to predict. On one hand, this is a singles match and WWE may not want Gunther to be pinned. However, it is time for Zayn to hold a singles title. Ultimately, it may not be time yet for Gunther to lose the IC title and he will retain in what will be a show-stealing match.

Iyo Sky(+550) (c) vs Bayley (-1250) WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

This feud has been building for some time.

Bayley began Damage CTRL with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Iyo Sky won the 2023 Money In The Bank briefcase and cashed in on Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam on August 5, 2023.

Sky has held the title since.

On the November 10 episode of SmackDown, Kairi Sane joined Damage CTRL. Later that night, Auska betrayed Charlotte Flair and Belair and also joined Damage CTRL.

Bayley won the Women’s 2024 Royal Rumble match to earn a title match against either Iyo Sky or Rhea Ripley.

On the February 2 SmackDown episode, Asuka and Sane attacked Bayley with Iyo Sky watching and they kicked Bayley out of Damage CTRL.

Afterward, Bayley declared she would challenge Sky for the title at WrestleMania.

On the February 9 episode of Smackdown, Kai seemingly left the group to side with Bayley.

However, on the March 1 episode of SmackDown, Kai revealed it was a ploy after refusing to tag in with Bayley against Sane and Asuka, and joined the rest of the group in beating down Bayley.

Prediction: Sky has been champion for quite some time and it is time to take the title off of her. Despite needing to overcome all of the Damage CTRL members, Bayley will prevail and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Rhea Ripley(-400) (c) vs Becky Lynch(+250) WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley has been the WWE Raw Women’s Champion since WrestleMania 39.

She defeated Charlotte Flair on night 1 of WrestleMania last year and has held the title since.

Becky Lynch earned her title shot by winning the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Lynch entered the Elimination Chamber match as the odds-on favorite and she would outlast Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton.

The final three were Morgan, Belair, and Lynch.

Belair went to hit the K.O.D. on Lynch, but when Lynch got out of it, Morgan snuck up on Belair to get the pinfall.

With Morgan not paying attention, Lynch got the Manhandle Slam on Morgan, and she got the pin to get the victory and secure her spot for a championship match at WrestleMania 40.

The six women put on an excellent match in the Chamber.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley is the most over female in wrestling right now and it would not make sense to take the title off of her, despite her holding the title since last year’s WrestleMania. Ripley will retain the title and defeat Becky Lynch in what will be a very good match.

Seth Rollins(+350 (c) vs Drew McIntyre(-600) WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins has held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship since May 27, 2023.

He has had a very good title reign.

Drew McIntyre had a similar path as Becky Lynch to earn his title shot.

McIntyre won the Men’s 2024 Elimination Chamber match.

The match consisted of McIntyre, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton.

The final three competitors in the match were McIntyre, Paul, and Orton.

Paul took out McIntyre after he delivered a splash off the top of a pod, and when he went to finish the job with his infamous brass knuckles, Orton did an RKO out-of-nowhere on the United States Champion and eliminated Paul.

Orton gained momentum over McIntyre and was setting up another RKO, but McIntyre avoided it.

McIntyre went for his finisher when Orton scored an RKO.

It looked like Orton had the win, but Paul came back to deliver a blow with the brass knuckles to Orton.

McIntyre then crawled over to Orton to pin him and win, setting up a WrestleMania match against Rollins.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre has been excellent lately. All signs are pointing to him going over with a win and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins will also have a tag-team match the night before, which assists McIntyre even more. However, one thing to consider is McIntyre’s contract with WWE. McIntyre’s contract with WWE is set to expire shortly after WrestleMania. If no new deal is done, WWE will not put the title on McIntyre. Until anything comes out that Drew will not re-sign, McIntyre should be expected to defeat Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns & The Rock(-500) vs Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins(+300) Tag Team Match

The biggest movie star in the world will main event night one of WrestleMania.

Rock will team with his cousin Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

This match has a stipulation.

If Rock and Roman win, the following night’s main event between Reigns and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be bloodline rules.

This means the Bloodline can interfere or be a part of the match in any way they choose.

If Cody and Seth win, then Reigns vs Rhodes will be free of the bloodline.

The Bloodline will not be able to interfere or be at ringside for the main event of night two.

This feud has been building for quite some time and has been done terrifically by WWE.

Prediction: WWE will want to build the stack against Cody Rhodes and make his title match on night two even more challenging. Expect interference from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to help Rock and Reigns defeat Rollins and Rhodes. The Rock and Roman Reigns will defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the main event of night one of WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns(+400) (c) vs Cody Rhodes(-700) Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship on August 30, 2020, and has held the title ever since.

Reigns won the WWE Championship on April 3, 2022, defeating Brock Lesnar in a winner-takes-all all-match at WrestleMania 38.

Roman then unified the titles and was named the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Cody failed to finish his story at last year’s WrestleMania, losing to Reigns.

At the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble, Rhodes won the rumble match and chose to once again challenge Reigns at WrestleMania.

This match features the two biggest names in all of wrestling.

The build-to-the-match has once again been excellent by WWE, with Rock and Rollins added to the build-up.

WWE fans are firmly behind Rhodes to finally dethrone Reigns and finish his story.

Prediction: This is the most anticipated match of WrestleMania. Expect Rock and Reigns to win on night one to ensure Bloodline rules for the night two main event. Despite Bloodline rules, The Rock will betray Roman Reigns as he does not want to acknowledge Reigns as the Head of the Table for the Bloodline. This will also lead to a future match between Reigns and Rock. This also gives WWE fans what they have been clamoring for, Cody Rhodes will be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.