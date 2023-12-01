There was a unique moment in the National Hockey League on Thursday as Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry of Surrey, British Columbia became the 14th goalie all-time to score a goal. He accomplished the feat in a 4-2 Penguins win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Beautiful look at the Tristan Jarry goal 😍 pic.twitter.com/qGFyQYQr4f — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 1, 2023

Jarry also became the first Penguins goalie to be credited with a goal. The other 13 NHL goalies to achieve the mark are New York Islanders goaltender Billy Smith of Perth, Ontario, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ron Hextall of Brandon, Manitoba, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Chris Osgood of Peace River, Ontario, New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur of Montreal, Quebec, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jose Theodore of Laval, Quebec, Nashville Predators goaltender Chris Mason of Red Deer, Alberta, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Phoenix Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith of Kingston, Ontario, Ottawa Senators goaltender Damian Rhodes of St. Paul, Minnesota, San Jose Sharks goaltender Evgeni Nabokov of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Russia, Buffalo Sabres goaltender Mika Noronen of Tampere, Finland, Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rine of Kempele, Finland, and Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden.

The reaction from the hockey world and fans were interesting…

Is there anything more fun in hockey than the goalie scoring a goal?! Tristan Jarry lit the lamp on Thursday night to become the first goalie to score a goal in @Penguins history and just the 14th different goalie to score in @NHL history. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/d2oKqSRo6P — The Sportsletter (@TheSportsletter) December 1, 2023

Goalie Tristan Jarry has more goals than Max Domi — Corey Elder (@coreywxelder) December 1, 2023

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry scores empty-net goal from 178 feet away in win over Lighting to … https://t.co/KjuMQguUhC via @MailOnline — Don Storms (@DonStorms3) December 1, 2023

Tristan Jarry’s NHL statistics in 2023-24

This season, Jarry has a record of eight wins, eight regulation losses, and one loss in extra time in 17 games. He has three shutouts, a goals against average of 2.45 and a save percentage of .919.

Three shutouts lead the NHL

Jarry leads the NHL this season with three shutouts. His shutouts have come in a 4-0 Penguins win over the Washington Capitals on October 13, in a 4-0 Penguins win over the Colorado Avalanche on October 26, and in a 4-0 Penguins win over the Buffalo Sabres on November 11.

Move ahead of .500

The Penguins improved to a record of 11-10-1. However, they still remain in 6th place in the Metropolitan Division.