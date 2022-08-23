Yankees get big win against the Mets, are they back?

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge came away with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets on Monday night. Beating Max Scherzer is no easy task and the Yankees’ offense looked the best against him out of any team in baseball this season.

Aaron Judge home run #47 and is now on pace to hit 62 this season.

Yankees Fired Up After Big Win Against Mets

Plenty of the New York Yankees players had things to say after their impressive win against the New York Mets, according to MLB.com:

“That’s one of the reasons why I love this game, that little chess match you get to play,” Judge said. “To have a future Hall of Famer that you get to do that with, it’s electric. You’ve got the crowd on your feet for every pitch right along with you. It’s fun. I’ll look back on moments like that.” “We know what we’re capable of,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We think we’re capable of being the best team in the world. That’s what we’re working to get to. We’re a little banged up right now, but what we’ve been through these last couple of weeks, it’s encouraging to play really good against two really good opponents.” “To string together a couple of wins in a row against two really good pitchers,” Benintendi said, nodding to Scherzer and Toronto’s Alek Manoah, “your confidence can really go up.” “Tonight it was just first-pitch executing,” said Germán, who allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits without a walk, striking out three. “Getting strike one, getting ahead of the count, being economical on the mound and keeping them off the bases. A lineup like that, that’s key.”

Yankees Focused on the Future

The Yankees are focused on the future and Aaron Judge says this team is ready to get back on track and win a World Series this season.