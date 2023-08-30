Yankees release third baseman Josh Donaldson

The New York Yankees released third baseman Josh Donaldson according to Jeff Passan of ESPN on Tuesday. The native of Pensacola, Florida, was earning $21 million this season. There was also an $8 million option in 2024.

Poor Season

In 2023, Donaldson batted .142 with 10 home runs and 15 runs batted in. During 33 games, 120 plate appearances and 106 at bats, he has scored 13 runs and had 15 hits, one double, 12 walks, 46 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .225, and a slugging percentage of .434. Donaldson’s double came on June 28 in an 11-0 Yankees win over the Oakland Athletics. He actually played for the Athletics from 2010 to 2014, and was an All-Star in 2014. Donaldson’s two sacrifice flies also came in Yankees’s wins. The first was in a 7-6 Yankees win over the New York Mets on June 13, and the second came in the 11-run romp over Oakland two months and two days ago.

More Home Runs than singles

One of the most bizarre statistics from Donaldson’s season in 2023 is the fact he has 10 home runs and four singles. Two of his home runs came in an 8-4 Yankees loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 2.

Second Time below the Mendoza Line

This was the second time in Donaldson’s career he was below the Mendoza Line. In 2010 during his rookie season with the Athletics, he only had five hits in 32 at bats for a batting average of .156–44 points below .200.

American League MVP

Donaldson’s finest Major League Baseball regular season was with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015. That year he led the Major Leagues with 122 runs scored, and the American League with 123 runs batted in, 352 total bases, and 10 sacrifice flies.

Awful Year for New York Baseball

It has quite simply been a terrible year for New York baseball. The Yankees are dead last in the American League East at 64 wins and 68 losses. The Mets are dead last in the National League East at 60 wins and 73 losses.