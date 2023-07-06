MLB News and Rumors

Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero suspended for rest of the season

Jeremy Freeborn
Jimmy Cordero

New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic was suspended for the rest of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. The suspension comes as the Yankees are in playoff contention in the American League. The Bronx Bombers are at 48 wins and 38 losses and have the third wildcard spot on the junior circuit. The Yankees have a two game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. In all, the suspension is for 76 games.

Reason for the Suspension?

Cordero is being disciplined for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy. He now must attend a treatment program and be a part of a confidential and elaborate evaluation. No more information about the actual incident has been released at this time.

History of Domestic Violence Related Suspensions

In 2016, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman of Holguin, Cuba was also suspended for a domestic violence incident. The personal conduct violation happened in the offseason, and as a result, Chapman was suspended for the first 30 games of the season.

2023 MLB Statistics

In 2023, Cordero pitched in 31 games and had a record of three wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.86. In 32 2/3 innings, he gave up 25 hits, 14 earned runs, two home runs, and 10 walks. Cordero had eight holds, 34 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.07.

The Rest of Yankees Bullpen

With Cordero being disciplined, the Yankees will rely on a bullpen of Wandy Peralta of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Albert Abreu of Guayubin, Dominican Republic, Ian Hamilton of Dover, New Hampshire, Michael King of Rochester, New York, Nick Ramirez of Anaheim Hills, California, Ron Marinaccio of Toms River, New Jersey, and Tommy Kahnle of Latham, New York. Clay Holmes of Dothan, Alabama will remain the closer. The Yankees are currently in a series against the Baltimore Orioles.

 

 

