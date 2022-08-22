Yankees retire no. 21 of Paul O’Neill

The New York Yankees retired the number 21 of Paul O’Neill on Sunday prior to a 4-2 New York win over the Toronto Blue Jays. O’Neill of Columbus, Ohio played nine seasons with the Yankees from 1993 to 2001. He becomes the 23rd player in franchise history to have his number retired.

Joining the Yankees

O’Neill started his Major League Baseball career with the Cincinnati Reds in 1985. He was with the Reds for eight seasons, including an All-Star appearance in 1991, before being traded to the Bronx Bombers for Roberto Kelly on November 3, 1992.

Statistics with the Yankees

O’Neill played 1254 regular season games with the Yankees, and had 5368 plate appearances and 4700 at bats. He batted .303 with 185 home runs and 858 runs batted in. O’Neill also scored 720 runs and had 1426 hits, 304 doubles, 14 triples, 80 stolen bases, 586 walks, 2313 total bases, 69 sacrifice hits, a .377 on base percentage and a .492 slugging percentage.

O’Neill’s amazing 1994 season

In 1994, O’Neill won the American League batting title with a .359 batting average. He had 132 hits in 368 at bats. Of his 132 hits, O’Neill had 25 doubles, one triple and 21 home runs. He also scored 68 runs and had 83 runs batted in, five stolen bases, 72 walks, 222 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .460 and a slugging percentage of .603. San Diego Padres right fielder Tony Gwynn of Los Angeles, California was the National League batting champion that year as he batted an amazing .394.

Unfortunately, O’Neill only played 103 games that year as Major League Baseball players went on strike. The season was completed on August 12, and no World Series champion was awarded.

Four-time All-Star with the Yankees

In addition to being an All-Star in 1994, O’Neill was also an All-Star while representing the Yankees and the American League in 1995, 1997 and 1998. In 1995, O’Neill batted .300 with 22 home runs and 96 runs batted in. During 1997, O’Neill batted .324 with 21 home runs and 117 runs batted in. During 1998, he batted .317 with 24 home runs and 116 runs batted in.

Postseason success with the Yankees and Reds

O’Neill also won four World Series titles with the Yankees in 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2000, and one World Series with the Cincinnati Reds in 1990. During 85 postseason games, 340 postseason plate appearances and 299 postseason at bats, O’Neill batted .284 with 11 home runs and 39 runs batted in. He also scored 39 runs and had 85 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, five stolen bases, 38 walks, 139 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .465. O’Neill’s World Series titles with the Yankees were in six games in 1996 over the Atlanta Braves, in four games in 1998 over the San Diego Padres, in four games in 1999 over the Braves, and in five games in 2000 over the New York Mets.

Who are the other Yankees to have their number retired?

The Yankees have a rich history when honouring their greats. The other Yankees who have had their number retired are second baseman Billy Martin (1), shortstop Derek Jeter (2), outfielder Babe Ruth (3), first baseman Lou Gehrig (4), center fielder Joe DiMaggio (5), manager Joe Torre (6), center fielder Mickey Mantle (7), catcher Yogi Berra (8), right fielder Roger Maris (9), shortstop Phil Rizzuto (10), catcher Thurman Munson (15), pitcher Whitey Ford (16), catcher Jorge Posada (20), first baseman Don Mattingly (23), catcher Elston Howard (32), right fielder Casey Stengel (37), closer Mariano Rivera (42), right fielder Reggie Jackson (44), pitcher Andy Pettitte (46), pitcher Ron Guidry (49), and center fielder Bernie Williams (51). It should be noted that Jackie Robinson’s number 42 is retired throughout the Major Leagues.