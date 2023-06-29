MLB News and Rumors

Yankees's offense magnificent too during Domingo German's perfect game

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Domingo German deserved the spotlight on Wednesday. He accomplished something that had only been done 23 times in Major League Baseball history, and that was record a perfect game. However, what deserves praise as well were the Yankees bats, which combined for 11 runs and 11 hits in the 11-0 Yankees win over the Oakland Athletics from the Oakland Coliseum in northern California. The 11 runs scored by the Yankees set a Major League Baseball record for the most runs scored in a game when a pitcher throws a perfect game.

Who scored the 11 runs?

First baseman Anthony Rizzo of Parkland, Florida and right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera of Guarenas, Venezuela led the Yankees with two runs scored each. Meanwhile, seven Yankees scored one run each. They were second baseman DJ LeMahieu of Visalia, California, designated hitter Gleyber Torres of Caracas, Venezuela, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton of Panorama City, California, centerfielder Harrison Bader of Bronxville, New York, left fielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa of Honolulu, Hawaii, catcher Kyle Higashioka of Huntington Beach, California, and rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe of New York, New York.

The Key Yankee Hits

Of the Yankees’s 11 hits, Stanton hit the lone home run. It was a solo shot in the seventh inning with two out. Meanwhile, third baseman Josh Donaldson of Pensacola, Florida, Volpe, Bader and Higashioka each hit a double.

What team had the old record?

The San Francisco Giants had the previous record for most runs scored in a game when their pitcher threw a perfect game. They beat the Houston Astros 10-0 on June 13, 2012 when Matt Cain of Dothan, Alabama was perfect over nine innings of work.

Currently in a Wildcard Spot

The Yankees improved to a record of 44 wins and 36 losses with the road victory. They have a one game lead over the Houston Astros in the American League wildcard hunt. The Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays hold down the three wildcard spots in the junior circuit.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
