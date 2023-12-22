Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Los Angeles Dodgers Agree to a Deal

The rich just get richer. Prized international free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yamamoto will join his countryman, starting pitcher/designated hitter/future G.O.A.T. Shohei Ohtani in Hollywood. Yamamoto’s deal is a whopping 12-year contract worth $325MM, making Yamamoto’s contract the richest for a pitcher in the history of Major League Baseball. Yamamoto’s contract eclipses Gerritt Cole’s contract by $1MM. Making it even more remarkable, the 25-year-old Japanese righty has never thrown a pitch in the Major Leagues.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is the largest contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, beating Gerrit Cole’s deal by $1 million. Furthermore, the Dodgers will pay an additional $50.6 million in posting fee. Total outlay: 12 years, $375M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023

Nippon Professional Baseball’s Orix Buffaloes made out in the deal too. The Buffaloes are set to make a cool $50MM in a posting fee for losing Yamamoto to the Dodgers.

This is a developing story…