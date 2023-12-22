MLB News and Rumors

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Los Angeles Dodgers Agree to a Deal

Michael Lipinski
The rich just get richer. Prized international free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Yamamoto will join his countryman, starting pitcher/designated hitter/future G.O.A.T. Shohei Ohtani in Hollywood. Yamamoto’s deal is a whopping 12-year contract worth $325MM, making Yamamoto’s contract the richest for a pitcher in the history of Major League Baseball. Yamamoto’s contract eclipses Gerritt Cole’s contract by $1MM. Making it even more remarkable, the 25-year-old Japanese righty has never thrown a pitch in the Major Leagues.

Nippon Professional Baseball’s Orix Buffaloes made out in the deal too. The Buffaloes are set to make a cool $50MM in a posting fee for losing Yamamoto to the Dodgers.

 

This is a developing story…

Blue Jays Dodgers Mets MLB Phillies Red Sox S.F. Giants Yankees
Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
Michael Lipinski

