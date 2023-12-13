MLB News and Rumors

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: The Latest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors from the MLB Hot Stove

Now that free agent megastar Shohei Ohtani has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, all eyes will turn to another Japanese star, free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old, five-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star was posted by the Pacific League’s Orix Buffaloes on November 20, 2023 allowing Yamamoto to negotiate with MLB clubs. Yamamoto will have until 5:00 PM/EST on January 4, 2024 to sign with a club or he will return to Orix. Any club that signs Yamamoto will be subject to a posting fee that was negotiated between MLB and NPB prior to the 2018-19 season. The posting fees can net a Japanese club upwards of $16MM for a player.

The three-time Eiji Sawamura Award (NPB Pitching MVP) winner will reportedly be taking his time before signing with a Major League club. Most clubs believed to have been in the Ohtani sweepstakes are also likely in the Yamamoto sweepstakes. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and New York Yankees are rumored to be the favorites for the Japanese pitching ACE.

Considering the amount of Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors that will be flying all over the inter-webs, an executive (IE. ME) decision has been made to create a running thread of rumors! The latest rumors will always be at the top.

Now, here’s the latest Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors from the MLB Hot Stove!

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors Thread

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, 12-13-23 Rumors

Jon Heyman gives his list of reported suitors for Yamamoto. | 12/13/2023

Will Yamamoto get the longest pitching contract of all-time?!

Dodgers brought out the big guns to “woo” Yamamoto, reports The Athletic. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Will Smith were all present to meet with the free agent on Tuesday. (Link) | 12/13/2023

Tuesday, 12-12-23 Rumors

Dodgers met with Yamamoto on Tuesday in LA.

Add the Toronto Blue Jays to the list of teams set to meet with Yamamoto, per MLB’s Mark Feinsand

Red Sox reportedly set to meet with Yamamoto, per Jon Heyman (LINK) | 12/12/2023

San Francisco Giants met with Yamamoto, per ESPN’s Buster Olney. | 12/11/2023

The Yankees are reportedly bringing in “Godzilla” to sweeten their pitch to Yamamoto. | 12/10/23

The stateside version of the “Yamamoto Sweepstakes” will begin on Monday when the Yankees meet with the free agent, per MLB. (Link) | 12/10/2023

Mets Viewed as One of the Favorites | 12/8/2023

Yamamoto Meetings with the Yankees | 12/7/2023

Yamamoto and Mets’ brass reportedly dined over French-Japanese cuisine. 12/6/2023

Mets Meet with Yamamoto in Japan | 12/6/2023

