Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: The Latest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors from the MLB Hot Stove

Now that free agent megastar Shohei Ohtani has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, all eyes will turn to another Japanese star, free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old, five-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star was posted by the Pacific League’s Orix Buffaloes on November 20, 2023 allowing Yamamoto to negotiate with MLB clubs. Yamamoto will have until 5:00 PM/EST on January 4, 2024 to sign with a club or he will return to Orix. Any club that signs Yamamoto will be subject to a posting fee that was negotiated between MLB and NPB prior to the 2018-19 season. The posting fees can net a Japanese club upwards of $16MM for a player.

The three-time Eiji Sawamura Award (NPB Pitching MVP) winner will reportedly be taking his time before signing with a Major League club. Most clubs believed to have been in the Ohtani sweepstakes are also likely in the Yamamoto sweepstakes. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and New York Yankees are rumored to be the favorites for the Japanese pitching ACE.

Considering the amount of Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors that will be flying all over the inter-webs, an executive (IE. ME) decision has been made to create a running thread of rumors! The latest rumors will always be at the top.

Now, here’s the latest Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors from the MLB Hot Stove!

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors Thread

Wednesday, 12-13-23 Rumors

Jon Heyman gives his list of reported suitors for Yamamoto. | 12/13/2023

Will Yamamoto get the longest pitching contract of all-time?!

.@JonHeyman says it’s ‘likely’ that Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the longest pitching contract ever 👀 pic.twitter.com/qiQKRphyu9 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) December 13, 2023

Dodgers brought out the big guns to “woo” Yamamoto, reports The Athletic. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Will Smith were all present to meet with the free agent on Tuesday. (Link) | 12/13/2023

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s meeting with the Dodgers yesterday at Dodger Stadium featured star power that included Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman….and Shohei Ohtani, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal. Story: https://t.co/bqWwlwmjIu — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) December 13, 2023

Tuesday, 12-12-23 Rumors

Dodgers met with Yamamoto on Tuesday in LA.

Sources: The Dodgers are meeting with free-agent RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto today in Los Angeles as he continues to meet with teams. https://t.co/NfmYrNBlqy — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) December 12, 2023

Add the Toronto Blue Jays to the list of teams set to meet with Yamamoto, per MLB’s Mark Feinsand

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has already met with the Yankees, Mets and Giants, will meet with the Red Sox in the coming days, per source. Two or three more teams – including the Blue Jays – will also likely meet with him, sources said. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 12, 2023

Red Sox reportedly set to meet with Yamamoto, per Jon Heyman (LINK) | 12/12/2023

San Francisco Giants met with Yamamoto, per ESPN’s Buster Olney. | 12/11/2023

Source: The Giants met yesterday with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He’s got a lot of big market teams bidding for his services. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 11, 2023

The Yankees are reportedly bringing in “Godzilla” to sweeten their pitch to Yamamoto. | 12/10/23

There are rumors, or reports, or I don’t know what anymore that Matsui and Tanaka will attend the Yankees’ meeting with Yoshinobu Yamamoto in L.A. tomorrow. That is not accurate. They won’t be there. But Hal Steinbrenner and co. are in a solid position in this sweepstakes. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 10, 2023

The stateside version of the “Yamamoto Sweepstakes” will begin on Monday when the Yankees meet with the free agent, per MLB. (Link) | 12/10/2023

Mets Viewed as One of the Favorites | 12/8/2023

“The Mets certainly are one of the favorites, if not the favorites right now.”@jonmorosi weighs in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s market. pic.twitter.com/6uwN03fx6N — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 8, 2023

Yamamoto Meetings with the Yankees | 12/7/2023

Source: Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to meet with the Yankees in the U.S. on Monday. The Yankees are seen as one of the top candidates to sign Yamamoto, along with the Red Sox, Giants, Dodgers, and Cubs. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 6, 2023

Yamamoto and Mets’ brass reportedly dined over French-Japanese cuisine. 12/6/2023

Steve Cohen and Yoshinobu Yamamoto ate at a lovely French-Japanese restaurant in Japan last week, said to have had a great meeting. Mets owner also met Yamamoto’s family. There is still competition but Mets are giving it everything they have. @WillSammon 1st mentioned Japan trip. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 6, 2023

Mets Meet with Yamamoto in Japan | 12/6/2023

Source: Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to meet with the Yankees in the U.S. on Monday. The Yankees are seen as one of the top candidates to sign Yamamoto, along with the Red Sox, Giants, Dodgers, and Cubs. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 6, 2023