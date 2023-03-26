Youth Movement Begins as Four Rookies Make the Dodgers Opening Day Roster

During the offseason, the Dodgers promised fans would see more of a youth movement this year. And true to their word, they’ve done just that adding four 26 and under talents to their opening day roster.

Dodger fans got a brief glimpse of the 25-year old Outman in 2022. He made his Major League debut against Colorado and in his first at bat:

The other “Young Guns” joining Outman are pitchers Ryan Pepiot (25) and Andre Jackson (26). Pepiot was 3-0 last season with a 3.42 ERA in nine appearances and seven starts in the majors. He averaged better than a strikeout an inning but struggled with control walking a staggering 27 batters in 36.1 innings.

Jackson, who will serve as LA’s long reliever, appeared in seven big league games and was 0-1 with a 2.11 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP.

22-year old second baseman Miguel Vargas also made the team.

Here’s the rest of the Dodgers 2023 opening day roster.

Starting Rotation

Julio Urías

Dustin May

Clayton Kershaw

Noah Syndergaard

Ryan Pepiot

Urias will get the well-deserved opening day start. He’s been the best pitcher in baseball the past two seasons, winning the ERA title in 2022 and leading the majors in wins with 21 in 2021. He’s also in his “walk” year, is represented by Scott Boras and is likely in his last year with the Dodgers.

Bullpen

Evan Phillips

Brusdar Graterol

Alex Vesia

Yency Almonte

Caleb Ferguson

Shelby Miller

Phil Bickford

Andre Jackson

Infield/catcher

Freddie Freeman

Max Muncy

Miguel Vargas

Miguel Rojas

Will Smith

Austin Barnes

Outfield/DH

Mookie Betts

Chris Taylor

David Peralta

Trayce Thompson

James Outman

Jason Heyward

J.D. Martinez

Outman has had a strong spring training, batting .268/.354/.512 with a pair of home runs, two doubles, a triple and a stolen base. The Dodgers will likely give him fairly regular looks in the outfield, perhaps pairing his left-handed bat with the right-handed-hitting Trayce Thompson in center field.

Peralta and Taylor figure to platoon in leftfield with Taylor also serving as the backup shortstop to Rojas. Betts is a gold glove rightfielder who will also receive some starts at second base.