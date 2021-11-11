Teaser Betting Guide - Best Teaser Betting Sites

Teaser betting is designed to place the odds in the favor of the punter. Part of the parlay betting family, teaser bets have become a more popular way to place wagers.

But where can you place teaser bets? And which are the best offshore sportsbooks to use them at? All this, and much more will be explained in our comprehensive guide.

Before we explain how teaser betting works

What is a Teaser Bet?

A teaser bet revolves around combining multiple selections into a single wager. So, essentially a teaser bet is like a parlay bet, because if one selection lets you down, then it will scupper your entire betting slip.

However, unlike parlay betting, teaser betting is less risky. A teaser bet is a modified points spread that allows you to move each line in your favor. You essentially get extra points on your side of the bet, which in turn, allows you to increase your chances of success.

Teaser bets can be quite popular, as you can still earn large payouts from a small stake. In the next section, we will explain a little more about how teaser bets work.

How Does a Teaser Bet Work?

Teaser betting involves altering point spreads, so NFL teaser bets and basketball teasers are the two main sports used for this particular betting type.

A teaser bet, as we mentioned previously, involves an exchange of points for volume. The bettor must buy a specified number of points, and in return, he or she will be expected to make at least two selections.

Often, there are two teams within teasers, but some sportsbooks will allow up to 10 bets in a teaser. Like a parlay bet, all selections must win for you to get a payout.

You will find teaser betting at our recommended offshore sportsbooks, so you can try it out yourself.

Teaser Betting Odds

As suggested, a two-team teaser is very common at most bookmakers. When you find a team that you want to use for your teaser bet, you can click on the point spread odds next to the team. Bettors can move the line, and the range of odds may shift by several points.

Usually, sportsbooks will display their odds in American format, so a – sign will denote the favorite, while the underdog will have a + sign attached. With football teasers, you can move the selection up to 7 points in your favor, while with basketball, you can move the spread on each selection up to 5 points in your favor.

The bet slip will then present you with the combined odds for your teaser. You will then be able to type the amount you would like to wager, and the slip will automatically show how much you stand to win if all your selections pay off.

Also, remember that some sportsbooks will impose a maximum bet limit for teaser bets.

Example of a Teaser Bet

Teaser bets explained make it easier to understand the process. You may have picked out three games from Week 10 of the NFL season that you wish to wager on, and the three games will have the standard sportsbook odds of -110:

Seattle Seahawks (+10) at Green Bay Packers (-10)

Tampa Bay Bucs (-7) at Washington (+7)

Kansas City Chiefs (-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (+8)

Bettors can choose to shift the underdogs higher, but they may prefer the favorite in all three games. On a six-point teaser, backing the original favorite would change the lines to look like this:

Seattle Seahawks (+4) at Green Bay Packers (-4)

Tampa Bay Bucs (-1) at Washington (+1)

Kansas City Chiefs (-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (+2)

A bettor isn’t restricted to picking just the favorite or underdogs for teaser bets. The only rule, is that the line must move six points in the favor of the bettor.

Teaser v Spread

So, you will find that many sportsbooks will offer alternate point spreads, and they will allow bettors to build a customized teaser. Players can adjust the line on a single game and place a one-team wager of several matches for a parlay ticket.

With spread betting, there is a handicap applied which shows the relative strength and weaknesses of a side. The nature of the spread bet is to even out the playing field.

So, if you were to bet on the Milwaukee Bucks v the Cleveland Cavaliers, you may be given six additional points to form the handicap:

Milwaukee Bucks (-6) -110

Cleveland Cavaliers (+6) -110

To return a winning bet slip, you would have to cover the point spread. So, in this case, the Bucks would have to win by a margin of six points or more to guarantee a payout.

Whereas, with teaser betting, there is more flexibility involved, as you can shift the line in your favor. However, the further you move the line in your favor, the smaller the payout will be.

Best Teaser Sportsbooks Reviewed

Let's look at what makes a good teaser sportsbook:

Pros:

User-friendly site

Easy to make NBA and NFL teaser bets

Good tips and guides for betting teaser strategy

Strong welcome bonus

Cons:

Could have more teaser options

Pros:

HD-quality live stream

In-play betting option for teasers

Fantastic mobile app available for Android and iOS users

Generous welcome bonus for Bitcoin users

Cons:

Don’t always broadcast the best odds

Pros:

Great site to make a teaser bet

$1,000 welcome bonus

Refer your Friends scheme

Useful guides for teaser bets

Cons:

Fewer options compared to rivals

Pros:

User-friendly website

Great features, such as last-minute bets

In-house TV channel

Very generous welcome bonus

Cons:

Only 14 days to meet the welcome bonus wagering requirements

Pros:

Deep range of markets to bet on

$500 welcome bonus

Plenty of useful betting content, including tips and guides

Good site to place a teaser bet for NFL matches

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live streaming

How to Place a Teaser Bet

Teaser Betting Tips

If you want to get better at making teaser bets, we suggest you follow these five handy tips:

Always be aware of home advantage – In most US sports, home advantage counts for a lot, so always factor this into your thinking when placing a teaser bet.

Look for the best odds – Some sites are more competitive than others when it comes to broadcasting odds. Ultimately, they should be fair, but give you the chance to get some bang for your buck.

Be selective – Don’t try and place multiple teaser bets if you don’t know what you are doing. Start slowly, and then place more teaser bets once you feel more confident.

Set a budget – Always make sure you don’t bet beyond your means. Once the fun stops, stop!

Use a Teaser bet calculator – Most reliable bookmakers will have a teaser bet calculator built in the site, so it will show any potential winnings you can make. Just enter the stake size, and the rest will be done for you.

Conclusion

A teaser bet, as we have seen, is very similar to parlay betting. Compared to other betting types, there is less risk involved, and as you can modify the point spread, you are in control.

Teaser bets, over time, have become more popular, so if you want to put your new found skills to the test, then make sure you sign up to BetOnline today to take advantage of their $1,000 welcome bonus.

FAQs

What is a teaser bet?

A teaser bet is very similar to parlay betting where you can place multiple wagers on one line. It is mainly used for NFL and NBA wagers, where punters can modify the points spread in their favor.

Is a teaser a good bet?

Yes, a teaser bet can be worthwhile. One of the main advantages, is that it adds to your probability of hitting your bets, while at the same time, keeping costs low.

What does a teaser pay?

Teasers can be rewarding, so the more teams you use, the higher the odds will be. A seven-game bet using six-point teasers, for example, pushes the odds to +1000 or 10/1, so if you bet $70, you could stand to win $700.

How does teaser betting work?

A teaser bet revolves around modifying point spreads, and you can move the spread in your favor. Typically, they will be offered for NFL and NBA at most sportsbooks. With NBA teasers, you will be able to move the spread on each selection up to 5 points in your favor.