Point Spread Betting Guide - Best Spread Betting Sites

Point spread betting is perhaps one of the most popular kinds of wagers you can place at a sports betting site. A point spread bet can be used across many different types of sports, including the NFL, and NBA.

In this guide, we will paint the picture for sports spread betting. We will explain what spread betting is, which bookmakers facilitate it, and answer some of your frequently asked questions. So, buckle in as we give you a whistle-stop tour discussing all things related to this popular betting type.

BetOnline – Best overall sportsbook for point spread betting
Bovada – Great bookmaker for spread betting sports alternates
MyBookie – Excellent point spread betting site for picks
BetUS – Best point spread bet site for welcome bonuses
XBet – Top spread betting sports site for odds boosts
Intertops – Superb site for NFL spread betting
Sportsbetting.ag – Competitive, but fair spread betting odds
BetNow – Neatly organized site for making spread style wagers
GT Bets – Plenty of markets available to indulge in point spread bets
BUSR – Provides excellent customer support

What Does Spread Mean in Betting?

At this point, you may want to scratch beneath the surface by seeking a full understanding of the spread betting meaning. A point spread bet is essentially a simple betting market that covers both sides of the bet. When a player uses this type of bet, the bookmaker will have pre-determined the odds, so in the case of football spread betting, the point spread will try to even the gap between the favorite and the underdog.

Indeed, if the Tampa Bucs were facing Washington in a regular-season NFL fixture, you would be more inclined to pick the Bucs to win the game. However, sports betting sites may implement a point spread, which would give Washington the points to help even out the odds.

As you will see, this approach is common across many sports, and it works similarly for football and basketball.

How Point Spread Betting Works

To get to grips with spread betting explained, we ought to share another example to crystallize things for you. If the Los Angeles Lakers were facing the Houston Rockets in a regular-season NBA game, then you may well side with LeBron James, and the Lakers.

However, the Rockets may be given six additional points as a handicap. This would serve to show the gulf in quality between the two franchises. So, this is what point spread betting does. It tries to even out the playing field, and the following odds may be presented like so:

Houston Rockets (+7) -110

Los Angeles Lakers (-7) -110

So, if you backed the Lakers to win, they would need to win big to cover the point spread. If the Lakers clinched a 110-105 victory, then the margin of victory is only five points, which wouldn’t be enough to cover the point spread. So, your point spread bet would be a losing one.

Point Spread Betting Odds

Where point spread betting is concerned, odds will be advertised in American format by sportsbooks. The + sign will indicate the underdog, while a – sign will denote the favorite for a particular matchup.

If we use another NBA example, if you wagered on the Atlanta Hawks to beat the Phoenix Suns, the spread might be set at +4.5, so the Suns would be installed as favorites. It means that the Hawks would be deemed as the underdogs. If the Hawks either won the game as underdogs or lost by less than 4.5 points, then your point spread bet would be paid out as a winning one.

As you will see in the following sections, point spread betting can change over time, and this can also entail betting against the spread.

Example of a Point Spread Bet

There are usually key numbers to look out for when placing a point spread bet. When it comes to spread betting on football, some of the most common scoring plays, such as touchdown (7 points) and the field goal (3 points) are very valuable.

Also known as the games handicap, you may get a payout if you back the Green Bay Packers to cover the 3-point spread if they beat the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers may be valued at -120, which means that a $120 wager would win $100.

The spreads will usually be supplied as whole numbers. If the game finishes with the Packers winning by the exact spread amount, then the bet is pushed and the wager is refunded.

Point Spread vs Moneyline

While point spread betting is an exciting and intriguing concept for novice bettors, and can be applied to many different sports, the Moneyline is often a great starting point. With the point spread, there are more variables to take into account, and to a certain extent, it can be a bit of art trying to perfect it.

Whereas with the Moneyline, you are just trying to predict two outcomes – whether a side will win or lose the game. Unlike a betting spread, the Moneyline is much easier. So, for example, if you were betting on the New York Yankees to beat the Toronto Blue Jays, then you may find the Yankees are presented as the favourites as seen below:

Yankees -160

Blue Jays +130

The favorite as mentioned before, is denoted with a – sign. So, you would have to bet $160 to win $100 on the Yankees emerging victorious. The same principle also applies to soccer betting. If there were a Premier League match, and Chelsea were hosting Aston Villa at home, the Blues may well be trading as short-priced favorites:

Chelsea -170

Aston Villa +150

So, unlike a point spread bet, which is about who wins and by how much, the Moneyline is revolved around who wins.

Point Spread Betting Strategy

Of course, there are a few things to take into account to master a point spread betting strategy. When it comes to NFL, for example, there will be certain factors that will help you with making your betting spread successful.

Firstly, always bear in mind home advantage. In NFL, this counts for a lot, and some have made their stadiums a fortress. In some cases, playing at home can be worth between 2 to 4.5 points. Oddsmakers factor this in, but it is important to use it in your projections.

Recent form should also be included as part of your homework. If a side has traveled poorly, then this will act as a red flag, and they should be avoided at all costs.

Also, it is worth bearing in mind statistics. With NFL, rushing yards, touchdowns, and red zone success are just a few things to take into consideration. When it comes to basketball, you may want to pay attention to field goal success, as this could sway your thinking when betting on a game where there are some big shooters involved.

It’s now time to see why our recommended sportsbook shine on the point spread bet front. As we have seen, betting the spread can be a fun way to gamble. Let’s see what makes the top five betting sites stand out, and we will also refer to the promotions they serve up.

1. BetOnline – Best overall sportsbook for point spread betting

When it comes to point spread betting, few it seems can hold a torch to BetOnline. Boasting a deep range of markets and providing plenty of point spread bet options, this will be a paradise for new and existing players.

It's not just NBA where BetOnline holds its own. You will find point spread betting options for many of the popular US leagues and competitions, including the MLS, NFL, and NHL. All of these sports will have point spread betting when games are live, and in play.

Although there is little in the way of alternate spreads, BetOnline is also one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks in the business. There are a range of payment options, but using Bitcoin here is completely secure. You can also expect fast and free payouts if you deposit using this payment method.

And on top of that, bonuses are plentiful at BetOnline. The welcome bonus is worth up to $1,000, and you will be eligible if you enter the BetOnline promo code at the cashier.

Pros:

Deep range of markets

Best spread betting odds available

Supports prop bets, teaser bets, and if bets

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Lacking in alternate spreads for NBA/NFL

2. Bovada – Great bookmaker for spread betting sports alternates

Bovada comes out second on our list of best point spread bet sites. And that is judged on the sports spread betting alternates you can tap into. Bovada offers more than 30 sports, and you can see the oddsmakers' specified spreads.

But unlike its competitors, Bovada doesn't stop there. The site has multiple alternate spread betting options. For example, with an MLB game, you could expect to find up to 10 alternate run lines, which will please baseball enthusiasts.

Not only that, but Bovada enhances the point spread betting experience by providing HD-quality live streaming, so you can watch the action unfold as it happens. The odds will also update in real time, and while they aren't the best we have come across, they are still quite competitive. Bovada, though has one of the best betting apps in the business, that is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Also, the promotions are worth checking out. Bettors can access a 100% deposit match up to $750, and they can claim this by using the Bovada bonus code.

Pros:

HD quality live streaming

Deeps selection of alternate spread betting markets

Great site for basketball spread betting

$750 welcome bonus

Cons:

Don't tend to advertise the best odds

3. MyBookie – Excellent point spread betting site for picks

MyBookie is also another worthwhile option for those bettors looking to improve their point spread betting game. All the major US leagues feature here, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB.

As with the other two aforementioned sportsbooks, MyBookie makes it easy to compile parlay bets with your spread selections. There's live-game betting factored in, and the site is very user-friendly.

Perhaps what sets it apart from other bookmakers, is that the bookmaker has loads of useful tips. Users can access lots of blog articles as well as tap into data that shows how spread betting works. You will also be able to find the best weekly picks for NFL and NBA, and the resources are great at MyBookie.

Currently, the MyBookie promo code rewards new players with a $1,000 welcome bonus through a 100% deposit match. For existing customers, they will be able to collect weekly reloads, as well as a $250 sports rebate bonus.

Pros:

Wide range of sport spread betting options

Parlays builder for more complex bets

$1,000 welcome bonus

$250 sports reload bonus

Cons:

Lacks alternate spread betting lines compared to rivals

4. BetUS – Best point spread bet site for welcome bonuses

BetUS also ranks very highly among punters when it comes to point spread betting. It delivers for NFL and European soccer, mostly because it tends to broadcast the best offs for these sports.

Aside from that, BetUS has spread betting options for most sports on the line, including ice hockey, baseball, basketball, and soccer. Live betting is also a feature, and the odds are quickly updated.

What is perhaps most impressive about BetUS, is the in-house media. The betting site has its own BETUS-TV channel, which broadcasts NFL, Serie A, and Champions League shows. It is always a good watch, and there are plenty of betting tips to sink your teeth into.

And let's not forget the promotion either. At BetUS, new customers can tap into a huge welcome bonus where they can claim up to $2,500 with a 125% deposit match. All in all, BetUS is too good a site to simply overlook.

Pros:

Can bet on the US and international sporting events

Spread betting available for all major US sports

£2,500 welcome bonus

In-house TV channel that provides plenty of betting tips

Cons:

Only 14 days to meet the welcome bonus wagering requirements

5. XBet – Top spread betting sports site for odds boosts

The final entry in our top 5, is XBet. And if you are after good spread betting options, then XBet won't disappoint in that regard.

At XBet, you will be able to wager on all your favorite European, and US sports pre-game, or in play. XBet to a certain extent, is quite sophisticated when it comes to spread bets. With NFL, for example, you can bet spread on the half or quarter. So, you could wager on the Seattle Seahawks if they were playing against the Green Bay Packers to win the first quarter by -2.5, and parlays betting is also available.

XBet doesn't offer much in the way of alternate spreads, and one thing that is worth noting, is that there is no live streaming available. However, the site has plenty of useful betting content, and the point spread betting tips are masterfully crafted by the team's in-house writers to put you in the know.

Currently, XBet's opening offer is a $500 bonus with a 100% deposit match for any newcomer wishing to join the site. And it's always worth keeping your eye on the XBet Odds Boosts, as you will regularly find enhanced odds on the spread here.

Pros:

Spread betting available on full games/halves/quarters

$500 welcome bonus

Good site for soccer spread betting

Plenty of useful betting content, including tips

Cons:

Doesn't offer live streaming

How to Place a Point Spread Bet

So, at this point, you may be wondering how to point spread bet at a bookmaker. Well, let’s walk you through the process, using recommended sportsbook BetOnline as an example.

Step 1: Create a BetOnline Account

To get the process rolling, you will need to head over to BetOnline and click ‘Join Now’. You will then be required to enter a few simple details, such as email, phone number, and date of birth. Also, make sure you enter a password of at least six characters, and ideally, make sure it is memorable.

Step 2: Verify Your Email

Before continuing, make sure you click on the link that will have been sent to you by BetOnline to verify your email address.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Now, you will be able to top up your playing account by depositing funds. You can achieve this through a variety of methods, such as Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum, and your bonus size will depend on how much you deposit.

Step 4: Start Betting

Once you have completed all the above steps, you can enter the sports lobby. Simply select the markets, and begin point spread betting as you please.

Point Spread Betting Tips

If you want to get the most out of spread betting, then following these 5 tips will do you no harm:

Test things out with a demo account – Start slowly before you get to grips with spread betting. You can of course play risk free with a demo account, which will show you the ins and outs of spread betting.

Keep things simple – This applies to spread betting. There is no point in betting on complicated markets if you don’t understand how they work. Once you build up experience, then you can wager on other markets.

Don’t over exceed your budget – Before you start spread betting, have a budget in mind, and be strict with yourself. After all, once the fun stops, stop!

Find a niche to bet in – There may be certain sports we prefer betting on to others. However, once you become more confident, you can carve a niche out for yourself by specialising in Total Goals or Total number of corners during a soccer game.

Use a betting spread calculator – Most recommended sportsbooks will now have a betting calculator that will be incorporated into the site, so you can fill this area in, and your potential winnings will be worked out for you which will make your life easier.

Conclusion

Spread betting has become a great way to wager on different sports, and once you get the hang of it, then it’s not complicated. Once you become more confident, then you can carve out a niche for yourself and specialise.

FAQs

What is spread betting?

Spread betting in a nutshell, requires you to wager on whether a certain outcome in a particular game will be more or less than the pre-determined brackets assigned by the bookmakers. A minus sign in American odds denotes the favorite, while a positive sign will be assigned to the underdog.

What is the Point Spread?

A point spread represents the oddsmaker’s and then the betting markets best guesses at the numerical separation between two competitors. Ideally, it is supposed to even out the playing field.

How does a point spread bet work?

Essentially, a side will be given a handicap before a match. So, in a basketball match, if the Suns were given a -7 handicap against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Suns would have to win by 7 points or more for the spread to be covered.

What does +3 spread mean in betting?

The team that has a +3 sign attached, will be the underdog for a particular match. Usually, underdogs are valued at +3, while the favorite is displayed at +3.