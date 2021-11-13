Best Parlay Apps - Top Sportsbook Apps for Parlay Betting

Parlay betting is a hugely popular form of wagering, and many sportsbooks have great platforms in place where you can put down your wagers. With parlay apps, you can bet on the go via your mobile and experience the best parlay betting experience.

Here we will look at the best parlay apps, explain what they offer, how to sign up and use them, and much more.

The Best Parlay Apps List 2021

Here is a look at the parlay apps that stand out to us for offering an excellent overall betting service as well as providing a great parlay app for you to download.

Best Parlay Betting Apps Reviewed

1. BetOnline – A huge sportsbook and one of the biggest parlay apps on the market

If you want a big name to bet with then there are fewer bigger than BetOnline. They offer a great sportsbook, one of the biggest available, making them an excellent parlay app. With so many markets to choose from, you can keep things fresh if you like and try out many different markets.

The mobile experience is solid – this app is simple to use and loaded with great betting tools. In addition, promotions are available on the app, just as they are on the site, so you can claim them as you place your parlay bets on mobile.

BetOnline have a welcome bonus for new players, giving up to $1000 with a 50% matched deposit offer. This offer is only available with the promo code BOL1000, so make sure you enter this when you make your first deposit, so you can use the funds to explore the betting markets on offer.

BetOnline Pros

Great welcome offer for new players to claim

Strong sportsbook gives a wide variety of markets to bet on

Try out the extensive in-play betting markets to enhance your viewing

Get competitive odds on the BetOnline parlay app

BetOnline Cons

Some may find the site a little complex to use as a new player

2. MyBookie – A leading brand offering great betting options for players

MyBookie are one of the biggest brands in sports betting, and they have built an excellent service that now stretches to their app. With MyBookie, you can use their parlay app to place your bets with a massive range of markets to choose from and some very competitive odds.

In terms of the mobile service, this is first class, with a simple and easy to use app that allows you to complete every task you will ever need with your betting account. In addition, you can also choose to receive push notifications from them about upcoming events, a great way of keeping in touch with what is happening in the sporting world.

New players at MyBookie can claim a welcome bonus, a 100% matched offer based on your first deposit, up to a maximum of $1000. There are no odds restrictions here with this offer, but you will need to play the funds through a total of 10x.

MyBookie Pros

Claim the welcome bonus, 100% matched up to $1000

Further offers are available, including on the mobile app

Look out for outstanding coverage of the leading US sports leagues

Get highly competitive odds

MyBookie Cons

The live betting section of MyBookie can be a little complex to navigate

3. XBet – Bet on the biggest events with ease thanks to the parlay bet app

Of the parlay apps available, the XBet app is undoubtedly one dedicated to the biggest and best events taking place, and these come from all over the world. In terms of betting markets per event, XBet is certainly up there with the best providers.

This site offers the perfect mobile service, which mirrors what they offer on their desktop site. This means there are many quick links to the top events, giving you a straightforward site to navigate if this is what you want from your sportsbook.

There is a welcome bonus for new players available at XBet, and this is a 100% matched bonus on your first deposit into the account. This is available up to a maximum of $500, offering a great start, and the bonus has a 7x wagering requirement attached to it, which players need to be aware of when claiming the bonus.

XBet Pros

Get a new player offer of up to $500 with a 100% matched bonus

Take advantage of great odds on this parlay app

Use the shortcuts and quick links to navigate around the site

Mobile and desktop services are almost identical

XBet Cons

Live betting has a complex layout

4. Bovada – Enjoy worldwide coverage on this excellent betting platform

Bovada is a name that many people will recognize, and not only do they have a great reputation, but they also have a fantastic service to match. Their mobile site is state of the art, one of the best parlay apps for your bets, offering a wide range of betting markets to choose from, especially on the big US leagues.

The app is an ideal method for staying in contact with the sports betting world – you can browse the app to see what is coming next and receive notifications about events you love and results from the wagers you place.

New players can claim the Bovada welcome bonus, a 50% matched deposit offer and available up to a maximum of $1000. There is a 5x wagering requirement on the bonus, but no promo code is needed to claim the offer, so you can get started straight away.

Bovada Pros

Great welcome offer, get up to $1000

Excellent platform for US sports leagues

Competitive odds and bonuses to increase them further

Complete control of your account through the app

Bovada Cons

Some more minor European sports have limited betting markets

5. BetUS – One of the best parlay betting apps for beginners

The BetUS service on both mobile and desktop is all about simplicity. They have put together an excellent parlay betting app that is designed with new players in mind. If you have never placed an online sports bet before, this is precisely the kind of service you need to be looking for.

Coverage on the site is excellent, but thanks to the menu system in place, navigation is easy, and finding the markets you need is something that even new players can do quickly. In addition, they offer an excellent range of future promotions for you to enjoy, and many of these can be used when placing parlay bets, so be sure to check them out.

New players can use the BetUS welcome bonus. This is a double bonus, offering 100% matched up to $2500 on sports and 25% matched up to $625 on casino gaming. The sports part has a 10x wagering requirement, while the casino part has a 30x requirement.

BetUS Pros

A welcome offer combining both sports and casino gaming

Excellent parlay app designed with new players in mind

Look for future promotions and offers

The design and menu system on this site are exceptional

BetUS Cons

To claim the bonus, a minimum deposit of $100 is needed – this is high

The Best Parlay Apps Compared

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of sports Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 30+ No Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None 30+ No Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person XBet 100% up to $500 None 20+ No Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Bovada 50% up to $1000 None 30+ Yes Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 20+ No Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency Intertops 100% up to $200 None 20+ No Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None 20+ No Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Betnow 100% up to $500 None 20+ No Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency GT Bets 100% up to $500 None 20+ No Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency BUSR 100% up to $1000 None 20+ No Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency

How We Rank the Best Parlay Apps USA

Many elements come together to form the perfect betting service, so here is how we rank the best parlay betting apps and what makes a site the best in our eyes.

Range of parlay markets

If you love parlay betting, then you will know that having a range of markets at your disposal is critical. This allows you to make up your bets to the best of your ability, giving yourself the highest chance of winning.

Parlay apps with strong betting markets are what you need and something we rank highly when checking out what is on offer.

Welcome bonus & promos

Getting a great deal is another priority of ours, and that begins with a welcome bonus, followed by further promotions that players can use. Look out for strong welcome bonuses, as these offer a great start to players, but we also need to see additional promotions on a parlay app to make it the best.

A combination of a good welcome bonus followed by ongoing offers in the future is what we look for here.

Mobile betting experience

We are talking about the best parlay apps, so of course, the mobile experience is vital here for us. We want apps to have all the features that you need but be presented simply, so it doesn’t matter whether you are brand new to betting or an experienced gambler – you will be able to find what you are looking for easily.

For people looking to find a parlay app, we ensure that the mobile experience is as good as possible on the sites we rank as the best.

Live betting & streaming

When the action begins, it is essential to keep following things, and the best parlay app offers you the chance to do this. Look out for live betting, which should be simple, easy to follow, and provide various betting markets to choose from.

Alongside live betting, look out for live streaming, which offers you the chance to watch events on your app or desktop direct for the betting site you are with.

Payment methods

We look for various payment methods on parlay apps, allowing you to deposit in a way that you feel comfortable and secure doing. Being the best parlay app is all about offering convenience and part of that is giving you the chance to deposit in a way that makes you feel at ease.

This could be via a card, using a bank transfer method, cryptocurrency or an e-wallet – whatever you want, the betting site should offer it.

Licensing & security

Staying safe is an integral part of anything you do online, and that includes betting. Therefore, we look for sites with a license in place and the proper security so that you, your funds, and your details are all safe on the site and not in danger of being stolen.

By having a site like this, you can focus on enjoying the parlay apps you play on rather than worrying about your safety.

What is a Parlay App?

There are two elements to a parlay app. The first is the parlay section – parlay betting is a bet that involves several different selections, spread across other games and combined into one bet, with the odds rolled up together, which could give you a significant return for a small stake.

An app is a betting app that you can download from your betting site, allowing you to easily access their betting platform from your mobile, through the app rather than on your browser. So, for example, having a parlay betting app on your phone will allow you to place wagers when you want, from the convenience of your phone.

Parlay Betting Explained

Parlay betting is one of the most popular types of gambling, and the reason for this is they offer the opportunity to win large amounts for a relatively small stake.

The draw of parlay betting is because of the significant returns potential that this bet has. A parlay bet covers multiple different selections, as many as you want, and the bet is just one bet, simply placed on them all to win. So if you want a return, you need all of your selections to win, which is the challenging part, but if you manage to land a big parlay with many selections in it, the returns on your bet will be substantial.

Best Parlay App Betting Offers

There are many betting offers that you can claim with a parlay app, which will increase your winnings even further or give you insurance to get your money back, even if your bet loses.

Parlay Odds Boosts

With a parlay odds boost you can increase the odds on your bet, so if you are lucky enough to win, you will receive a more significant return thanks to those increased odds. You can get this from various betting sites, with a boost on the odds from time to time as you aim to try and win more.

Winnings Boosts

Similar to an odds boost, a winnings boost also increases your return. However, with this, you get a percentage boost on your winnings, so you only get this if you have a winning bet. These start low but can go higher if you increase the number of selections. Again, the boost is given as a percentage, and it is that amount of additional funds that you will be paid out.

Parlay Insurance

A parlay insurance offer gives you your money back from a bet, usually if you miss out by just one selection. So, for example, you bet on eight teams, seven are correct and one is wrong – you will receive your money back for that bet, rather than losing it. Of course, the fact you came close to winning will be disappointing, but at least with this offer, you get your money back to try again.

How to Get Started with a Parlay App?

If you want to get started with one of the available parlay apps, the good news is that almost all apps offer a simple sign-up process – they are easy to navigate and allow quick access to parlay betting markets.

Here we will give you a step by step run-through of the process, using the betting site BetOnline as our example.

Head over to the BetOnline website to get started. From here, look for the big ‘join now’ button that is green – click this to sign up to a new account. Fill in your name, email, address, phone number and create an account password before verifying your details with proof. When you have created your account, it is time to download the BetOnline app to your phone. When you have this, go to the cashier section on the app and make a deposit, choosing a method and entering the amount. Don’t forget about the welcome bonus here – make a deposit that is eligible to receive a bonus. It is time to head over to your favorite sport and start to build some parlay bets.

Conclusion

Parlay betting apps offer the convenience of placing your bets on mobile. This allows you to easily and quickly access the betting markets you want, and the providers we have rated here on our list all offer an excellent platform to use.

One that stands out for us is undoubtedly BetOnline. They have put together an excellent betting service, with a massive list of sports, leagues and competitions for you to use when placing your bets.

The BetOnline parlay app is easy to use, allowing you to quickly add together your selections before placing a parlay bet on them to win. This rates as being the best parlay app in our eyes and comes recommended.

FAQs

Can I make parlay bets on my mobile?

Yes, with a parlay app, you will be able to place parlay bets on your mobile phone and get a great, convenient betting experience.

What states have parlay apps?

The only state with specific laws against parlay apps inside the state is Washington – the other states all allow these apps to be used.

What betting apps are best for parlays?

There are many great choices out there for players to enjoy, but the one that stands out for us is BetOnline. This site has the perfect platform for parlay betting, allowing you to place bets with ease.